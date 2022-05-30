Lifestyle

5 plants that soak up summer heat like a boss

Written by Lahari Basu May 30, 2022, 03:28 pm 2 min read

These plants do not bow down to heat.

Summertime calls for every measure we can take to cool our surroundings as temperatures soar as high as 45 degree Celsius. If you are worried about how your garden plants would survive, it is time to plant new ones and perhaps swap some non-heat-bearing plants with those that thrive in full sunlight. Grow these five plants that soak up excess heat.

#1 Coleus

This herbaceous plant is grown mostly for its colorful foliage. The ones grown in pots develop better leaf color. Coleus needs about 4-6 hours of sunlight and humus-rich soil for ideal growth. Coleus can give stiff competition to any flowering plant with its ornamental leaves However, you must know that Coleus is toxic to pets, so keep them away from your furry friends' reach.

#2 Hibiscus

Native to tropical regions, hibiscus is widely cultivated in India, especially as a flower offered to deities. In the initial five months, the plant requires full sunlight throughout the day, therefore the best time to grow hibiscus is during spring and summer. Several species are cultivated as ornamental plants, while some are also used for tea. The plant requires neutral to slightly acidic soil.

#3 Marigold

Marigold is probably the most common flower we see on a day-to-day basis. It is cultivated throughout India, all year long. Available in a variety of shapes and sizes, Marigolds have a short cropping period and need minimal care. Bright and full, these flowers will freshen up your garden in no time. Marigolds thrive in full sun and well-drained fertile soil.

#4 Mogra

You might know of mogra from all the agarbatti ads. Famous for their intoxicating aroma, the pretty little white flowers grow on shrubs or as short climbers. The plant flowers mainly in the summer and monsoon. With some stem cutting, the plant needs well-drained soil with enough compost. Moderate watering and full sunlight are essential for blooming. Mogra cannot withstand waterlogging.

#5 Zinnias

These easy-to-grow flowers attract a lot of butterflies. They come in a huge variety of colors and make your garden look fabulous. There are two types--Dahlia flowered Zinnia, and cactus-flowered Zinnia. You can grow them either in gardens, window boxes, or pots. Zinnias love full sunlight, and humus-rich, well-drained soil. Zinnias benefit from deadheading to encourage further blooming.