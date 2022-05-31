Lifestyle

5 chocolate dessert recipes you must try

Who doesn't love a heavy dose of chocolate after a nice meal? To satisfy our tummies, we always have some extra space left for desserts. Shoutout to all the sweet-tooths out there, save this list of easy chocolate desserts, and it will come in handy when you crave some of the rich and dark gooey goodness of cocoa beans!

#1 Chocolate mousse

Melt chocolate, butter, salt, and coffee in a bowl using the double boiler method. With a spatula, mix all the ingredients evenly. Let it cool completely at room temperature. Whip together cream, sugar, and vanilla until soft peaks appear. Add the cooled chocolate ganache and whip until the chocolate is evenly mixed. Spoon the mousse into small bowls, and refrigerate overnight.

#2 No bake cheesecake

Crush Oreo biscuits and add melted butter. Press into the bottom of a springform pan and refrigerate. Beat cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla essence, and add the melted chocolate. Beat until smooth. Fold in whipped heavy cream into the cheesecake mixture. Pour the filling into the pan and refrigerate. Pour chocolate ganache over the cheesecake and refrigerate for six hours before serving.

#3 Chocolate soup

Combine milk and cream and simmer. Reduce heat, add chocolate and whisk until it melts. In a small bowl, mix cornstarch and water together to get a slurry. When the chocolate mixture simmers, add the cornstarch paste and whisk continuously, until the soup thickens. Turn off the heat and mix salt and vanilla essence. Sieve the soup and serve with a cinnamon stick.

#4 Chocolate cupcakes

Sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda, cocoa, and salt. Cream sugar and butter in a large bowl until light and fluffy. Add eggs, and beat well. Stir in some vanilla essence. Add the flour mixture, and milk and beat well. Spoon the batter into the prepared muffin cups. Bake in a preheated oven for 15 minutes. Let them cool before frosting.

#5 Chocolate pudding

Mix together sugar, cocoa, cornstarch, and salt. Add whole milk to the mixture and whisk. Heat it and simmer over medium heat while stirring gently. Cook for two minutes until thick and bubbly. Remove from heat and add vanilla essence and butter. Pour into dessert bowls and chill for six hours before serving. Garnish with strawberries, mint, and chocolate shavings.