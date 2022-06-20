Lifestyle

What is continental food and 5 related recipes

Jun 20, 2022

Continental food is loved and savored across the world.

Dishes made and consumed in European countries are known as continental food. It consists of French, Italian and Spanish cuisine, and the cooking process is mostly confined to grilling, roasting, frying, and baking. Continental food is well-known for using a lot of olive oil, herbs, wine, and fewer spices. These foods are also high in protein. Here are five continental recipes you must try.

Recipe 1 Chickpea soup

Saute leeks, celery, garlic, onions, chives, sage, thyme, and rosemary in olive oil. Add squash, bell peppers, zucchini, white wine, red chili flakes, chickpea stock, and chickpeas. Mix well and boil. Simmer for a few minutes and add leftover sauteed chickpeas, zucchini, bell peppers, and yellow squash on top of the soup. Garnish with grated cheddar cheese and serve warm for dinner.

Recipe 2 Stuffed jacked potatoes

Deep-fry whole potatoes in oil for eight-10 minutes. Add salt, mix well and bake. Keep them aside. Mix together onions, tomatoes, mushroom, garlic, ginger, yogurt, chilies, garam masala, methi leaves, and coriander. Keep it aside for an hour. Cook the mushroom mixture. Scoop out the flesh from the potatoes and stuff them with the mushroom mix. Bake for 20 minutes and serve hot.

Recipe 3 Baked vegetable au gratin

Saute French beans, green peas, carrots, and sweet corn in butter for two minutes. To make the white sauce, saute flour in butter. Add milk, mix well and cook for three-four minutes until thick. Add salt and pepper and mix. Add the white sauce to the vegetables, mix well and cook for three minutes. Add grated cheese, bake for 15 minutes and serve.

Mix together refined flour, powdered sugar, butter, and cold water and prepare a dough. Line the pie dish with this dough and prick the shell with a fork. Bake for 15-20 minutes. Let it cool. Mix together cornflour-infused milk, butter, brown sugar and, sugar. Blend and cook well. Add walnuts and dates and place in the baked pie shell. Bake for 45 minutes. Enjoy!

Recipe 5 Chicken and cheese salad

One of the most popular Continental dishes, chicken and cheese salad is healthy, wholesome, and refreshing to have during the summers. Packed with healthy proteins and fats, it's also perfect for weight loss. Cut chicken breast into small cubes. Mix the chicken pieces with salt, pepper, and cheese. Add lots of mayonnaise and mix well. Garnish with chopped parsley, and lettuce leaves and serve.