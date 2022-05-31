Lifestyle

5 types of breads you must try at least once

Have you ever tried these varieties of bread?

There are a host of different types of bread beyond your regular breakfast loaf that you might not know about. If you have a penchant for baking, take up the art of baking a perfect bread at home. You might wonder how different can they be, they're all made of the same ingredients Here's a list of bread recipes to improve your baking skills.

#1 Banana bread

Mix flour, salt, and baking soda in a large bowl. Beat butter and brown sugar in another bowl. Add eggs and mashed bananas to the butter mixture and blend everything well. Fold the banana mixture into the flour mixture. Pour batter into a greased loaf pan. Bake in preheated oven for an hour or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

#2 Brioche bread

Mix yeast with a little flour, milk, and sugar and rest until foamy. Add more flour, salt, sugar, and eggs and knead the dough. Add butter and knead until smooth. Cover and let it rise. Gently deflate and divide in half; cut each half into three equal parts, and braid them. Place them in loaf pans and rest. Brush with egg wash and bake.

#3 Corn bread

In a large mixing bowl, sift together the cornmeal, baking powder, and salt. Add milk, egg, and oil and mix everything until well combined. Preheat the oven to 200 degree Celsius and grease a square baking pan generously. Pour the batter into the pan, spreading it evenly with a wooden spatula. Bake for 25 minutes in the preheated oven or until firm.

#4 Irish soda bread

Mix flour, baking powder, salt, sugar, and baking soda in a large bowl. Add butter, and mix well. Make a well in the center and pour buttermilk. Stir and add raisins. Shape the dough into a ball by dusting your palms with flour and put it in a baking pan. Sprinkle some powdered sugar on top and bake for 40 minutes.

#5 Multigrain bread

Soak yeast and sugar in warm water until foamy. Whisk bread flour, rolled oats, whole wheat flour, flaxseeds, and salt. Add yeast mixture and warm water. Knead the dough until smooth. Coat the dough with oil, cover the bowl and let it sit. When it has doubled, deflate and half it. Put them in loaf pans to rest an hour. Bake until golden brown.