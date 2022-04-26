Lifestyle

Make these 5 unique desserts at home

Written by Lahari Basu Apr 26, 2022, 11:29 am 2 min read

Now try making your favorite desserts at home. (Photo credit: Instagram / @ indorefoodexplorer)

Who doesn't like to end their meal on a sweet note? Or, rather for people like me who wouldn't want to indulge in desserts any time of the day! While we have a soft corner for desserts, we often spend a lot of money unnecessarily on them. Why not learn how to make some of your favorite but unique desserts?

#1 Serradura

Grind Marie biscuits and roasted cashew nuts. Whisk heavy cream, vanilla essence, and powdered sugar together until soft peaks appear. Add condensed milk and gently fold in. Take dessert glasses and make a base layer of the biscuit nut mixture. Then add a layer of the cream mixture, and repeat alternatively till the glasses are full. Garnish with cashew nuts.

#2 Mysore Pak

Sieve besan until there are no lumps. Make sugar syrup in a pan until you achieve one-string consistency. Simultaneously, heat ghee in a pot. When the sugar syrup is bubbling, add besan gradually and stir well. Pour in hot ghee in parts and stir well. Once the mixture leaves the edges, pour it into a plate, make cut marks and let it set.

#3 Dodol

Grind grated coconut with a little warm water to extract thick coconut milk. In a large pot, pour coconut milk, grated jaggery, soaked rice flour, and cardamom powder. Stir until the jaggery dissolves completely. Then add a pinch of salt and chopped cashew nuts. Stir till the mixture starts to leave the edges. Spread it on a greased mold and cool at room temperature.

#4 Shahi Tukda

Make sugar syrup and add a pinch of saffron. Let it cool slightly, then add two pinches of alum powder. Fry bread slices in ghee. Take them out and soak them in the syrup. Arrange the syrupy bread on a plate. Boil full cream milk, add grated khoya and cornflour slury and cook well. Pour the cream over the bread. Garnish with dry fruits.

#5 Soan Papdi

Sift together flour and besan. Heat ghee in a pan and add the flour mix and roast until golden. Let it cool a little. Make a syrup with sugar, water, and milk simultaneously. Pour the syrup into the flour mixture and beat well until threadlike flakes form. Spread it on a greased plate and sprinkle cardamom powder. Cool and cut it into squares