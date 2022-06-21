Lifestyle

World Music Day: 5 easy-to-learn musical instruments

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 21, 2022, 11:02 am 2 min read

Music is an art form that touches the souls of one and all, irrespective of language and nationality. Singing may not be everyone's cup of tea, but playing an instrument is something you can practice and develop with time. If you wish to start your musical journey on this World Music Day, here are a few instruments that you can begin learning easily.

#1 Handpan / Tongue drum

You must have heard the divine sound of the handpan on the Internet. This instrument has a calming effect on the mind and can be a great accompaniment for your mental health. Tongue drums are heavier steel devices that resonate longer and come with little mallets. Handpans are also steel instruments, played by tapping with fingers and palms, the sounds produced are similar.

#2 Keyboard

Finding a piano or keyboard teacher is pretty easy. Although pianos are expensive, you get keyboards at affordable rates, and the sounds are pretty much the same. Learning any such instrument is easier than generic string instruments since all the important keys are marked black while the supporting keys are white or ivory. It is also simpler to play the keyboard.

#3 Harmonium

Harmonium is a reed instrument taught to children at a young age when learning to sing. Adults can also begin learning music with a harmonium, the concept of the keys is similar to the piano, however, there's a slight difference; it produces sound by blowing air through reeds. It is not a complicated art and doesn't need you to be ambidextrous either.

#4 The Harp

The harp is one of the easiest stringed instruments you can learn. Harps can come in a variety of sizes; a Celtic harp can sit in your lap, but a Paraguayan Harp is large and stands 4.5-5 feet tall. The harp is easier to learn since it's all about plucking the string, and that gives you the right note.

#5 Ukulele

The ukulele is relatively cheap, so it's not a huge investment if it turns out to not really be someone's thing. They're compact, and hence portable, and also they won't take up much space in your home. The ukulele is practically a smaller guitar, and much easier to learn because of the fewer strings. The soft nylon strings are gentler on the fingertips.