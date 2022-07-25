Lifestyle

5 yoga asanas to keep hypertension in check

Some yoga asanas can help you tackle hypertension or high blood pressure.

Hypertension or high blood pressure occurs when the force exerted physically by the blood while pushing against the walls of arteries is too high. High blood pressure can cause damage to the walls of arteries and increases the risk of heart diseases and kidney disease. Yoga, known to be highly beneficial for one's overall health, can also help you tackle hypertension. Here's how.

Nervous system Shishuasana (Child pose)

Sit on your knees and place your hip on your heels. Bend forward and lower your forehead to the ground. Rest your hands on the floor with your arms alongside your body. Press your chest on your thighs and hold. Slowly come up to the sitting position, uncurl yourself, and relax. This asana calms your nerves and reduces blood pressure levels.

Stimulates heart Ardha Matsyendrasana (Sitting half spinal twist)

This pose stimulates the heart and nervous system. Sit with your legs stretched out and spine erect. Bend your left leg and place the left heel beside the right hip. Cross your right leg over the left knee and put your left hand on the right knee. Take your right hand behind you and twist the shoulders, neck, and waist. Breath slowly and release.

Digestive system Vajrasana (Diamond pose)

The diamond pose regulates our digestive and nervous systems. Kneel on the floor with your knees and ankles together. Point your feet in line with your legs with the foot soles facing upward. Resting your hands on your thighs, adjust your pelvis and breathe in and out slowly, keeping your spine erect. Pull downward using your head and press your tailbone toward the floor.

Weight loss Setu Bandhasana (Bridge pose)

This asana regulates blood pressure by energizing the kidneys and soothing the nervous system. Lie down on your back. Drag your feet back to your knees and push your hips upward. Keep your neck resting on the ground. This pose strengthens your glutes, core, legs, and shoulders. It regulates blood pressure in the lower body and is great for thyroid and weight loss, too.

Stress reliever Paschimottanasana (Forward bend pose)

The paschimottanasana is an effective stress reliever that normalizes high blood pressure. Sit on the floor and stretch your legs in front of you with your feet touching one another. Sit straight. Bend forward completely, pushing your head downward. Hold your feet with your hands. This will reduce fat deposits in your abdomen area. It also stimulates the kidneys, liver, and uterus.