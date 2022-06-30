Lifestyle

5 healthy and tasty millet recipes you need to try

These millet recipes are nutritious, healthy and perfect for weight loss. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Over the past few years, people have become more health-conscious and are now opting for more nutrient-rich foods and superfoods to stay healthy. Millet is such a healthy and hardy grain with lots of health benefits. High in dietary fiber and antioxidants, millet is gluten-free, easily digestible, and promotes weight loss. Here are five millet recipes you can prepare at home.

Recipe 1 Millet porridge

If you are looking for a healthy and light breakfast that'll support your weight loss diet, then try this heart-warming millet porridge recipe today. Soak foxtail millets in water for 30 minutes and then drain the water. Add the millets to milk and cook for five minutes. Once cooked, add sliced bananas, figs, amaranth seeds, lotus seeds, and cashew nuts, and serve.

Recipe 2 Mixed millet bhel puri

Packed with the goodness of ragi and millets, this mixed millet bhel puri is low in calories. Mix together millets, puffed rice flakes, ragi flakes, roasted peanuts, amaranth, and brown rice namkeen. Add black sesame seeds, chat masala, potatoes, tomatoes, lime juice, onions, and green chilies, and mix well. Add green chutney and moringa powder and mix again. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve.

Recipe 3 Millet pasta

Boil some millet pasta with salt and oil and keep aside. Saute garlic and onion in oil. Add carrots, capsicum, corn, mushroom, and baby corn along with salt and water, and cook for some time. Then, add the cooked pasta and mix well. Add grated cheese and mix again. Next, add black pepper, oregano, and red chili flakes, mix well and serve warm.

Recipe 4 Millet pulao

Low in calories, this millet pulao is perfect for weight loss and can be served for dinner. Saute cumin, bay leaves, and green chilies in ghee. Add ginger, garlic, onions, carrots, beans, and peas, and cook well. Add garam masala, turmeric, and curd and stir well. Add the pearl millets, salt, and water and cook for 15 minutes. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve.

Recipe 5 Ragi coconut laddoos

If you have a sweet tooth but are also conscious about your health, then try these high-protein ragi laddoos and enjoy them guilt-free. Mix together finger millet flour or ragi, salt, and little water. Add grated coconut and steam the mixture for 10-15 minutes. Once the mixture cools, add jaggery and peanuts and mix well. Roll the mixture into small balls and enjoy.