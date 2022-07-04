Lifestyle

5 martial art forms to lose weight

If you want to learn something different this time other than traditional exercises, then you can opt for martial arts. These are great exercise techniques that can help you to lose weight while learning how to defend yourself. A great whole-body workout, martial arts also help to relieve stress and build self-confidence. Here are five martial art forms for weight loss.

Martial art 1 Karate

If you are aiming for a full-body workout but hate hitting the gym, then karate is the best martial art form you can opt for. Karate will strengthen your core muscles and improve your cardiovascular functions. It involves self-defense moves like strikes, blocks, kicks, punches, and throwing over your opponents. You can burn about 280 calories in a 30-minute karate session.

Martial art 2 Judo

Considered an intense martial art form, judo helps you to burn extra calories and makes your weight loss journey easier. This self-defense technique involves taking down the opponent by holding, blocking, throwing, and controlling them. Judo is great for increasing your stamina and building aerobic fitness and strength. Founded in Japan, it also acts as a great stress buster.

Martial art 3 Boxing

One of the oldest and most celebrated martial art forms, boxing is an excellent high-intensity workout that builds full-body strength. Boxing works on your abs, and upper and lower body as the training involves running, hitting the bag, skipping rope, and hitting the speedball. Cardio boxing can burn an average of 350-450 calories per hour. Boxing also teaches you determination, discipline, and self-control.

Martial art 4 Kalaripayattu

Kalaripayattu is an ancient and one of the oldest forms of martial arts that originated in Kerala in the 4th century AD. This martial art form was designed for the Indian battlefield and is inspired by the movements of animals like snakes, lions, tigers, and elephants. The combination of cardio exercises, flexibility drills, and fast-paced movements helps in weight loss and improves body flexibility.

Martial art 5 Kung fu

A high-intensity martial art form, kung fu originated about 400 years ago in China and has been made widely popular by actors like Bruce Lee, Jet Li, and Jackie Chan. It helps in losing weight effectively as the art form involves constant movements like punches, kicks, jumps, and somersaults. Kung fu tones muscles, and strengthens your cardiovascular functions, besides teaching you self-defense and discipline.