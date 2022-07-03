Lifestyle

International Plastic Bag Free Day: Use these plastic alternatives instead

Prevent the use of plastic and switch to eco-friendly alternatives for the sake your planet.

July 3 is celebrated as International Plastic Bag Free Day to encourage people to use natural and eco-friendly alternatives to plastic bags and other items. If you've gotten too used to plastic and are unsure of other options, here's a little guide to starting a sustainable lifestyle by ditching plastic. Use these alternative items in a pledge to safeguard the planet from plastic pollution.

Alternatives 1 & 2 Bamboo combs and toothbrushes

Bamboo is a biodegradable material, which is equally hardy and useful. Plastic combs not only are a threat to the planet's ever-increasing plastic pollution but also damage your hair by causing static electricity. The same goes for toothbrushes. Bamboo toothbrushes are eco-friendly alternatives since they are fully biodegradable and sustainable. They are also ergonomically designed to care for your oral hygiene.

Alternative 3 Glass or metal water bottles

Bottles of glass or stainless steel are good alternatives to plastic bottles, which take forever to decompose. Although the concern with glass bottles is that they can break easily, you can always switch to metal bottles. Copper water bottles are also in fashion. Copper water has its advantages: antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and anti-carcinogenic. It also helps with digestion and cell regeneration and forms hemoglobin.

Alternative 4 Jute or cloth bags

Among all the plastic goods we use, the worst is the polythene bags you get from every shop. They are not only non-degradable but also a nuisance to a place's aesthetics. Drains often get clogged by them, and you will also see some flying around because people don't dispose of them properly. Instead, use jute or cloth tote bags when you go shopping.

Alternative 5 Beeswax food wrap

While plastic wraps or cling films are efficient tools to reduce food waste, you must realize these are single-use plastics that end up in a landfill. Swap to reusable beeswax food wrap which is made of materials including cotton, beeswax, and tree resin. These are also washable, compostable, and reusable. And, they last approximately for a year with proper care and regular use.