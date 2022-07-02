Lifestyle

Hair conditioner hacks to help you in the long run

We all know how a conditioner works, and we all use some variant of conditioner after washing our hair. However, we don't all see good results. That's because most of us don't use it right. Conditioners form a protective layer on your strands, making them smooth and soft, and preventing breakage. Check out these conditioner hacks, for the best hair care.

Hack 1 Condition your hair before shampooing

Odd as it may sound to many, it is in fact a great hack. Shampoos sometimes strip your hair of its natural oils leaving it dry and unhealthy. Conditioner, on the other hand, rids your hair of excess oil without stripping its natural oils. Using a conditioner before washing your hair will ensure its protective layer prevents the effects of harsh shampoos.

Hack 2 Towel dry your hair before applying conditioner

If you're not using a product right, you'll never see its results. The best way to make a conditioner work is to apply it on slightly wet hair after shampooing. But if your hair is dripping water, all the product applied will get washed away instead of being absorbed by your hair. Dry your hair with a microfiber towel before applying a conditioner.

Hack 3 Comb your hair after applying a conditioner

You must leave your conditioner on for 5-10 minutes before washing it off. For better results, you can also use leave-in conditioners and let your hair be overnight. Do not forget to comb your hair after application. Shampooing leaves your hair in tangles and combing with a conditioner on detangles your hair without damaging it. Combing also distributes the product evenly, hydrating each strand.

Hack 4 Make your DIY conditioners

Every hair type is different, and therefore we need separate products. You can make a chemical-free conditioner at home, by customizing the ingredients according to your needs. Ingredients like yogurt, egg yolks, aloe vera gel, and coconut milk work as perfect natural conditioners. Take a spray bottle, add your conditioner and some water, and shake well. Use this as a leave-in conditioner.

Hack 5 Alternative uses of hair conditioner

Apply conditioner before shaving your limbs for a smooth glide. A dab of hair conditioner on a cloth can be used to clean stainless steel surfaces of appliances. Apply a little conditioner on your paint and makeup brushes after they've been cleaned to reshape and soften their bristles. Use it as a makeup remover, and simply wash your face before going to bed.