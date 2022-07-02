Lifestyle

Top 5 apps to monitor your weight loss journey

Written by Sneha Das Jul 02, 2022

These apps will help you to adopt a healthier lifestyle and achieve your fitness goals.

If you are trying to lose weight, it's important to track your lifestyle habits like calorie intake and calorie burnout to achieve effective results. There are several apps that will help you stay motivated throughout your weight loss journey. You can also find and consult dieticians, doctors, and trainers through these apps. Check out these five apps to monitor your progress with weight loss.

App 1 Fit Bit

The Fit Bit app is an effective app that will help you to stay in shape. Featuring a lot of different tools, it helps to track your sleeping habits, and your food and water intake. It helps measure your heart rate, the number of stairs climbed and the distance covered. It also offers fun challenges which you can share with your friends.

App 2 HealthifyMe

One of the most popular and easy-to-use weight loss apps, HealthifyMe has over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store. The app features intense workout videos and offers daily or weekly fun challenges by coaches. You can also get instant weight loss suggestions, feedback, and insights from the world's only AI-powered nutritionist named Ria. The app also offers you a personalized diet plan.

App 3 WellnessON

WellnessON is a great nutrition and fitness app that not only helps to manage your weight but also improves your overall health. The app focuses on food, fitness, mindset, and community. You can find several weight loss recipes here curated by leading nutritionists. It has a unique feature called recipe builder where you can add your personal recipes to check their nutritional value.

App 4 7 Minute Workout

If you want to lose weight effectively while strengthening your core and improving cardiovascular functions, then download the 7 Minute Workout app on your smartphone today. The app consists of 12 different exercises that you are supposed to do for 30 seconds each with a 10-second break in between. These exercises require minimum equipment and you can do this at home.

App 5 Lifesum

If you want to lose weight and live a healthier and happy lifestyle, then install the Lifesum app on your device that will act as your personal health coach. The app comes with several features like calorie counting and food analysis along with suggesting better weight-loss-friendly food alternatives and workout tips and suggestions. It will also offer you a summary of your progress.