5 must-read books by James Patterson

James Patterson is an American author who is well-known for his thriller and suspense novels. He has also written various non-fiction, science fiction, and romance novels. The author uses the hook and hang technique to write his stories; his novels usually have the first-person viewpoint. Here are five books by Patterson that you must read if you are a book lover.

Book 1 Along Came a Spider

Published in 1993, Along Came A Spider is the first thriller novel in the series on detective Alex Cross. The novel has 26 sequels, as of 2021. The story revolves around a forensic psychologist and homicide investigator Alex Cross who investigates the murder of two black prostitutes and an infant. He also investigates the kidnapping of two children by their private school math teacher.

Book 2 Kiss the Girls

Published in 1995, this novel also features detective Alex Cross. The story revolves around another brutal murder mystery where a serial killer named Casanova sexually assaults and kills women in Florida. Another killer called Gentleman Caller in North Carolina also sexually assaults and murders young and beautiful women. Alex Cross has to investigate the cases and hunt down the two obsessive kidnappers and murderers.

Book 3 Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life

Published in 2011, Patterson co-authored this realistic fiction novel with Chris Tebbetts. This novel is the first installment of his best-selling Middle School series. The novel revolves around a sixth-grader named Rafe Khatchadorian and how he struggles after beginning his middle school journey. The story describes his coping with adolescent crushes, awkwardness, and family issues while trying to break school rules.

Book 4 The President Is Missing

Published in 2018, Patterson co-wrote this novel along with former U.S. President Bill Clinton. This political thriller explores the themes of betrayal, national threats, and espionage. The novel revolves around U.S. President Jonathan Lincoln Duncan. There are whispers of a cyberattack, traitor, and espionage in the Cabinet as the President becomes a suspect. However, amid such speculations, the President himself goes missing.

Book 5 The Black Book

Published in 2017, Patterson co-wrote this book with his frequent collaborator David Ellis and is the first installment in the Black Book thriller series. The story revolves around a gruesome series of murders in Chicago. Detective Billy Harney lands in an exclusive brothel to investigate a case and finds that the madam's black book is missing. Check out more such book recommendations.