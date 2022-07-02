Lifestyle

5 iconic accommodations in London

5 iconic accommodations in London

Written by Sneha Das Jul 02, 2022, 09:55 am 2 min read

These accommodations in London have rich history, heritage and culture attached to them. (Photo credit: Wikipedia)

If you are a fan of art and architecture, then London must be on your bucket list. The rich history of the city along with iconic red phone booths, double-decker buses, beautiful museums, and world-class galleries will leave you mesmerized. London also houses some stunning and iconic accommodations that will take you back to the historic era. Here are five iconic accommodations in London.

Hotel 1 Hazlitt's

Hazlitt's is an iconic and historic townhouse hotel that dates back to 1718. The hotel building has a Georgian style architecture with four stories and long Georgian bay windows painted in beige. The hotel was named after the great essayist William Hazlitt who died in the house in 1830. Later, the house was turned into a unique hotel with antique furniture and wood-paneled walls.

Hotel 2 Brown's

Established by James and Sarah Brown during the very dawn of Victorian London in 1837, Brown's is one of the grandest and oldest hotels in London. The hotel hosted Europe's first phone call in 1876 made by Alexander Graham Bell. This phone is also placed here for the guests to see. It has also hosted personalities like Queen Victoria, Theodore Roosevelt, and Haile Selassie.

Hotel 3 Claridge's

Established in 1912 by the father of biologist St. George Jackson, Claridge's was originally known as the Mivart's Hotel. In 1854, the hotel was sold to the Claridge family. Also called the "annex to Buckingham Palace," Claridge's has royal connections and hosted famous personalities like Queen Victoria, Audrey Hepburn, Winston Churchill, and Mick Jagger. Yugoslavia's Crown Prince Alexander II was born in suite 212.

Hotel 4 The Beaumont

The Beaumont is a stunning and iconic five-star hotel that was established in 2014 by well-known restaurateurs Corbin and King. Previously the hotel spot served as a parking garage for wealthy shoppers during the 1920s. The hotel was taken over by the Barclay brothers in 2018 who added a sheltered fresco dining terrace and a Gatsby Room. It has 50 rooms and 22 suites.

Hotel 5 Blakes

One of the world's first boutique hotels, Blakes was established in 1978 by well-known interior designer Anouska Hempel. The timeless and iconic hotel has a cosmopolitan and orientalist vibe along with a sophisticated allure and each room has an individual character. The hotel's building resembles old Victorian houses with a bohemian vibe. Each room has period furniture that Hempel has collected from different countries.