Lifestyle

Brother's Day 2022: 5 ways to bond with your brother

Written by Sneha Das May 24, 2022, 12:18 pm 3 min read

Bond with your beloved brother this National Brother's Day. (Photo credit: PixaHive.com)

National Brother's Day is observed every year on May 24 to celebrate the special bond with your brother and appreciate their presence in your life. Siblings usually share a love-hate relationship. The memories and challenges shared by them are always special and define the unconditional bond. National Brother's Day is usually celebrated in the US. However, other countries have also started acknowledging the day.

#1 Avoid being too strict

Oldest siblings are often too strict and firm toward their younger brothers which can make it difficult to bond with each other. So, stop being too strict or harsh toward your younger brother. Be a little easy-going with him instead and allow him to make decisions for himself. However, you can guide and advise him when he is going on the wrong path.

#2 Plan some fun activities with your brother

Bond with your brother by planning some fun activities with him during the weekend and spending some quality time together. You can bake a cake together or just go out to a cafe or restaurant and have something that you both like. You can also plan a movie night with your brother while munching on some popcorn and French fries.

#3 Share your thoughts and problems with him

Be honest with your brother and tell him about your problems and thoughts so that he can also open up to you when he needs some guidance or advice. Trust him and give him assurance that he can trust you as well while sharing things. Also, listen to his problems, support him and assure him that he can talk to you about anything.

#4 Surprise him with presents

You do not really need a special occasion to surprise your brother with presents. Even a small thing like a coffee mug, or greeting card will also make it memorable for him and he will understand how much he matters to you. This National Brother's Day, you can gift him a quirky t-shirt or book him a concert ticket to show him some love.

#5 Help him with chores and attend his life's meaningful events

Help your brother complete his tasks, especially when he is feeling too stressed or finding it difficult to manage time. You can help him with his school or college projects or help him complete his homework. Mark the big events like sports games, drama or recital programs, or birthdays on your calendar and surprise him by attending those events or planning something nice.