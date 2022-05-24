Lifestyle

5 popular wedding destinations in Italy

Written by Lahari Basu May 24, 2022, 09:51 am 2 min read

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had a dream wedding in Portofino, Italy over the weekend with family and close friends in attendance. While the opulent ceremony had a million eyes eager for each update via social media, you must be wondering about how many other beautiful places Italy hides away that celebrities discover and host their weddings. Here are some such places.

#1 Lake Como, Lombardy

Indian celebrity couples like Rani Mukherjee and Aditya Chopra, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, and Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in Lake Como, in 2014, 2017, and 2018 respectively. Lake Como has been a popular retreat for wealthy people since Roman times. The Huffington Post named it the most beautiful lake in the world for its microclimate and environment, in 2014.

#2 Venice

The vibe of Venice and its scenic waterways is a picture-perfect location to tie the knot for those seeking a foreign destination wedding. Every romantic couple eyeing Venice as their wedding destination dreams of a gondola ride along the Grand Canal and posing for memorable photos on the magnificent Rialto Bridge. Non-Italian citizens must ask for a "nulla osta," declaration to get married here.

#3 Civita di Bagnoregio, Umbria

Umbria is a region bordering Tuscany. Because of its central location, and less tourist footfall, Umbria is often considered one of the best wedding destinations in Italy. The village of Civita di Bagnoregio is protected by fortified walls and the only way to reach is by an old footbridge. Limited accommodations and no cars inside the village, make it perfect for a private affair.

#4 Alberobello, Puglia

Alberobello is one of the most famous places in the region of Puglia. The town is best known for its distinctive "Trulli" huts characterized by circular white walls and conical roofs. It's a unique part of Italy to host a wedding with stunning scenery and amazing wedding photos. Furthermore, you'll be the proud host of a wedding at a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

#5 Sicily

With stunning scenery, lip-smacking culinary delights, and welcoming citizens, Sicily is a charming island in the Mediterranean Sea. Taormina, on the eastern coast, is the most sought-after place for the perfect wedding in Sicily. You can host your bespoke destination wedding here and live at peace for choosing this exquisite and fabulous region when you go through your wedding album years later.