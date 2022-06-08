Lifestyle

5 yoga asanas for high blood pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension can lead to cardiovascular disease. You stand the risk of heart failure, stroke, and kidney disease. A sedentary lifestyle, obesity, stress, and excessive alcohol consumption can cause high blood pressure. Though medication can help with hypertension, nothing is better than treating it naturally through yoga. Here are five yoga asanas that can lower your blood pressure naturally.

#1 Paschimottanasana (Seated forward bend pose)

This yoga pose promotes weight loss, relieves stress, and anxiety, and manages high blood pressure. Sit down on the floor and extend your legs in the front with your neck and spine straight. Now bend forward, extend your hands toward your toes and try to touch them. Hold this position while taking deep breaths. You can repeat this pose at least five times.

#2 Uttanasana (Standing forward bend pose)

Beneficial for your nervous system, Uttanasana helps to calm down your mind and strengthen your spine. Stand straight with both hands by your side. Lift your hands above your head, inhale and bend forwards till your torso and chest touch your thigh and your palms touch the floor. Don't bend your knees and hold for 15-20 seconds before returning to the original position.

#3 Savasana (Corpse pose)

Savasana is the final resting pose that eliminates stress, fatigue, and depression and helps you to relax. It promotes good sleep and stimulates blood circulation, which keeps your blood pressure in check. Lie down straight on your back with arms on the side. Let your legs and feet relax and stay in this position for at least 10 minutes.

#4 Balasana (Child's pose)

Extremely effective for hypertension patients, Balasana alleviates stress and releases tension in the chest. Kneel on the floor and sit on your heels. Keep your toes together, inhale and bend forward, resting your head on the floor. Extend your hands in front and touch the floor. Press your chest on your thighs and hold for 45 seconds before returning to the original position.

#5 Setu Bandhasana (Bridge pose)

An effective stress reliever, this pose helps with menstrual pain, headache, and anxiety while managing high blood pressure. Lie on your back with your hands on the side. Now, bend your knees with your feet apart. Next, inhale and lift your hips up while keeping your shoulder on the mat. Lift your chest up, hold for four-eight breaths, exhale, and return to starting position.