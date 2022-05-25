Lifestyle

Geek Pride Day: 5 signs you are a geek!

Written by Lahari Basu May 25, 2022, 05:15 am 3 min read

Are you like 'The Big Bang Theory's Sheldon Cooper? (Photo credit: IMDb)

The word geek typically refers to an expert or enthusiast obsessed with a hobby or intellectual pursuit. In the past, "geek" meant a "peculiar person, especially one who is perceived to be overly intellectual, unfashionable, or socially awkward," as per Wikipedia. In the 21st century, the word developed a positive connotation as people started using it self-referentially as a source of pride.

Science Science fiction on your mind?

If you dream of the world of science fiction, you might just be a geek! Geek Pride Day is for people with a penchant for intellectual pursuits. The speed at which Superman flies, the logical explanation for Spider-Man's web squirting, and what would happen if Gamora and Peter Quill were to marry—if these questions bother your sleep, you are welcome to the geek club.

Know-it-all The need to know everything about everything

If you have garnered sniggering comments like "know-it-all," you might also be a geek. If a topic interests you, you make sure to go to the depth and learn everything you can find about it. Geeks have an insatiable desire to be in control and have power over what they love. They stay updated about the latest developments in their fields of interest.

Incompatible mode The struggle to see a different point of view

Geeks struggle with having an outsider's point of view. They talk in a manner assuming that everyone else can follow what they are saying. However, when people fail to do so, geeks need to explain it all to them. While others see them as nerds and geeks, they, on the other hand, look at others differently. An incompatibility is created, thus creating a divide.

Attachment Your loyalty won't waiver, come what may

The difference between fans and geeks is that the latter will stick to their obsession no matter what. You are not a geek if you are knowledgeable about a certain topic but not passionate about it. A real geek is both intellectually and emotionally involved. Speaking ill of their passion is hurtful to them, the same way Sheldon Cooper from TBBT gets upset.

Social misfit A small and extremely specific social group

Due to their extreme obsession with a certain subject, geeks tend to blend well with only people with similar attributes. The reason geeks tend to appear as social misfits is their small group. Geeks choose to exclusively mingle with their peers, which is always few or nonexistent. In case there are no peers, geeks might feel super lonely in a crowd.