5 high-calorie fruits for weight gain

Written by Sneha Das Jul 25, 2022

These high-calorie fruits will help you gain weight naturally without gorging on supplements.

Were you under the impression that fruits can only help when you are trying to lose weight? Well, it's time to make room for clarity. Although fruits do not top the list in our minds when we think of ways to gain weight, there are several fruits that are high in calories and essential minerals which help you gain weight naturally. Here are five.

#1 Bananas: Nutritious and filling

When you are trying to gain weight in a natural way, bananas are the perfect fruits to include in your diet. Packed with potassium, magnesium, carbs, vitamin B6, fiber, electrolytes, and protein, this high-calorie fruit also gives relief from muscle cramps which makes them a great post-workout snack. One average-sized banana contains around 119 calories. You can add them to smoothies and oatmeal.

#2 Mango: King of fruits

Packed with essential nutrients like copper and vitamins A, B, and E, mango is a high-calorie fruit and contains a good amount of carbs that make it perfect for gaining weight. It also contains fructose which makes it high in calories. There are around 99 calories in one cup of mangoes. You can add mangoes to salads, yogurt, or smoothies to gain weight naturally.

#3 Avocados: Packed with healthy fats

Packed with lots of healthy fats, dietary fiber, and essential nutrients, avocado is an exotic fruit that will aid in your weight gain journey. It also contains vitamins, minerals, and several plant compounds that offer numerous health benefits. One medium-sized avocado contains around 162 calories. You can add avocados to smoothies or milkshakes or have avocado toast in the morning for breakfast.

#4 Coconut meat: Refreshing and healthy

High in fat and loaded with a good amount of carbs, coconut meat not only helps you to gain weight naturally but also offers several health benefits. It is rich in phosphorus and copper, which are excellent for your bones. One cup of shredded coconut contains 283 calories. You can add them to fruit salads, stir-fries, and smoothies to increase the calorie content.

One of the best fruits for weight gain, dates are the fruit of the date palm tree that are rich in copper, manganese, vitamin B6 and iron. These high-energy fruits contain natural sugars which help in gaining weight. There are 277 calories in 100 grams of dates. You can stuff dates with coconut flakes and almond butter for a healthy, protein-packed, and high-calorie snack.