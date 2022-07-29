Lifestyle

5 easy-breezy appetizers to impress your guests

Jul 29, 2022

Food is the soul of any party, and most guests fill their tummies with appetizers before they can start a full-course meal. If you're hosting a party soon, you better roll up your sleeves and stock up on a few mouth-watering appetizer recipes. Here is a list of some easy-breezy appetizers you can make both in the summer season and in the monsoon.

Appetizer 1 Antipasto kebab

This is a very fancy way of eating hors d'oeuvre. Get a bunch of bamboo or wooden skewers to assemble your kebabs. Line the skewers with Tortellini (stuffed pasta), cubed cheddar, salami, fresh basil leaves, cherry tomatoes, olives, and prosciutto (dry-cured ham). You can of course switch the ingredients as per your convenience. Drizzle some basil pesto over the kebabs and serve.

Appetizer 2 Bruschetta

Dice tomatoes and mix them with a little balsamic vinegar, extra virgin olive oil, and fresh basil. Let it marinate for a while. Roast a few cloves of garlic and mix with crumbled paneer. Spread over the garlic-paneer mix on a lightly toasted slice of baguette and top it with the tomatoes. Voila! you have a simple yet yummy appetizer ready.

Appetizer 3 Vegetable ranch dip

This dip goes really well with crackers, potato chips, and nachos, and will soon become the heart of your party snacks. Mix together cream cheese, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, diced jalapeños, chopped olives, cooked sweet corn, and chopped bell pepper. To this add ranch seasoning mix. Refrigerate for a couple of hours before serving with a variety of chips.

Appetizer 4 Pepperoni rolls

Take two loaves of frozen pizza dough, cover them with plastic wrap layered with oil, and set them aside in a warm area. Once they double in size, roll them out into large circles. On top of each circle, add sliced pepperoni, sliced white American cheese, and sliced provolone. Add salt and pepper to taste. Then roll up, bake, slice and serve.

Appetizer 5 Stuffed mushrooms

Clean white button mushrooms, and chop off the stalks. In a hot pan saute minced garlic, finely chopped onions, and finely chopped mushroom stalks and mix well. Add salt, pepper, dried basil, and oregano to it and mix. Now stuff the mushroom caps with this mixture, and add cheese. Line them up in a tray and bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 15 minutes.