Why and how to celebrate National Eat Your Vegetables Day

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 17, 2022, 10:48 am 2 min read

Do you eat your vegetables regularly? (Photo credit: Pexel)

National Eat Your Vegetables Day is celebrated every June 17 in the US. Children, in general, have a dislike toward vegetables, and this dislike persists into their adulthood giving rise to an unhealthy diet. This day is dedicated to nutritious plant-based meals and gives you an opportunity to change your diet. Today is all about having the most colorful plate for dinner!

Reasons to celebrate Why National Eat Your Vegetables Day?

To make children eat vegetables, "Popeye, the Sailor Man," the cartoon show, started advocating for spinach in 1960. According to a study by the American Journal of Public Health, optimal consumption of vegetables and fruits is essential for a better quality of life. Besides the health benefits, incorporating more vegetables into your diet is also a great way to show support to local farmers.

Start at home Cook a vegetarian meal

Begin the day with vegetables and fruits at home. You can start with salads, or prepare vegetable curries, to go with rice or roti. See if you can eat just vegetables for a day. However, remember, this is not a day to prevent eating meat, eggs, and fish, but a day to eat vegetables. Also, mushrooms and paneer are not vegetables!

Do the unthinkable Eat out a vegetarian meal

For those who are vegetarian, it's a daily drill for them. However, if you're one of those who skip vegetables almost every day, and never check the vegetarian menu at restaurants, it is time you do. Not just a vegetarian dish, but try out a whole meal. You might actually love it. Indian cuisine has a wide variety of food items, including vegetarian dishes.

Nutritious meal Get five servings of veggies

Doctors suggest five servings of fruits and vegetables every day to maintain a healthy diet and ensure you get all the nutrients. Each serving can consist of items in proportions. For example, one banana, one tomato, one orange, half a cup of broccoli, and a half cup of carrots. Utilize this National Eat Your Vegetables Day to reconstruct your diet with more veggies.