5 effective home remedies for dry eyes

Dry eyes can lead to an increased risk of eye infections, corneal ulcers and vision loss.

Dry eyes occur when the tear glands are unable to produce adequate moisture to lubricate your eyes. This condition can make your eyes scratchy, red, and inflamed which can lead to pain and discomfort. Dry eyes can be caused due to several factors like aging, medical conditions, allergies, smoking, or other environmental factors. Here are five effective home remedies to treat dry eyes naturally.

#1 Wash your eyelids and eyelashes properly

When you are washing your face, make sure to give extra attention to your eyelashes and eyelids if you are suffering from dry eyes. You can use a preservative-free eyelid cleanser or baby shampoo to gently cleanse your eyelids and surrounding areas while keeping your eyes closed. Wash your eyes with lukewarm water. This will help to soothe any irritation.

#2 Use a warm compress

After washing your eyelids and eyelashes, apply a warm compress to increase circulation and stimulate the production of tears. It releases the oils stuck on your eyelid glands and keeps your eyes healthy and moist while improving tear quality. Soak a clean lint-free cloth in warm water and place it over your eyes for 10 minutes. You can do this several times daily.

#3 Use coconut oil on your eyelids

If you have dry eyes, then use coconut oil on your eyelids as it is packed with antibacterial, antimicrobial, anti-parasitic, and anti-inflammatory properties. Coconut oil reduces evaporation by forming a protective shield over the tear film layers. Close your eyes. Dip a cotton ball in some coconut oil and place it on your eyelids. You can do this daily to get relief.

#4 Remember to blink more

Staring at computer screens or mobile phones for a long time can reduce the number of times you blink per minute. Blinking deliberately stimulates tear flow and maintains the moisture content in your eyes. Another thing you can do is close your eyes for 20 seconds every 20 minutes. Also, set your screen below eye level to avoid opening your eyes as wide.

#5 Include omega-3 fatty acids in your diet

Add more omega-3 fatty acid-enriched foods to your everyday diet to get relief from symptoms of dry eyes. Omega-3 fatty acid reduces inflammation in the body, allows more tear production, and ensures higher quality tears. According to research, these healthy fats help the oil-making glands in the eyes to function better which soothes irritation. You can have salmon, flax seeds, sardines, or walnuts.