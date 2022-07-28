Lifestyle

5 budget accommodation options for those traveling to Vienna

Written by Sneha Das Jul 28, 2022, 08:40 pm 2 min read

Check out these accommodation options in Vienna that are perfect for budget-friendly travel.

The capital of Austria, Vienna, is a beautiful city known for its art, musical legacy, historical palaces, incredible food, and great shopping destinations. It is also called the "City of Music" as many musical maestros like Beethoven, Mozart and Haydn lived here in the late 18th century. Here are five budget accommodation options in Vienna within Rs. 4,000 per night.

300-year-old building Zum Goldenen Kegel Hostel

Located in the 16th district Ottakring in Vienna, the property is set in a 300-year-old building that is 900 meters from the Wiener Stadthalle. The nearest airport to this property, the Vienna International Airport is just 19 kilometers away. The hostel has 18 rooms along with a party room, communal kitchen, billiards and darts garden, table soccer, and an outdoor area.

Floor dedicated to women a&t Holiday Hostel

Established in 2013, this hostel is located in a residential area and offers fast access to the city's popular sightseeing spots like St. Stephen's cathedral which is 11 minutes walking distance from the property. The property features 75 rooms spread over six floors and has an entire floor reserved for women. The hostel has a bar where you can spend a relaxed evening.

Near city center Smart Hotel mini

Located in Vienna's Margareten district, this property is 3.4 kilometers from the Schonbrunn Baroque Palace and 2.2 kilometers from the Vienna State Opera. Vienna Airport is just a 23-minutes drive away from this property, while it takes one 25 minutes on foot to reach Vienna city center. Each room features a work desk, an electric kettle, and free Wi-Fi.

Bright dorms with bunk beds a&o Hostel Wien Stadthalle

This hostel is a two-minute walk from the subway station and is located three kilometers from the ornate Hofburg Palace and the 18th-century Schönbrunn Palace. The hostel features bright dorms with bunk beds and free Wi-Fi. It also has a lobby bar, a courtyard garden, a pool table, a library, and a communal kitchen. The hostel also offers bike rental services.

Complimentary breakfast HI Hostel Vienna Brigittenau & Brigittenau Youth Palace

This budget-friendly hostel is located within two minutes' walking distance from the Friedrich-Engels-Platz tram stop, seven kilometers from St. Stephen's Cathedral, and six kilometers from The Hofburg. The hotel features 90 double rooms with 180 beds! Some rooms also have bunk beds. You can also avail a complimentary breakfast buffet here. The hostel also has lounges, a garden, a terrace, and a restaurant.