5 must visit places in Switzerland

Switzerland is one place that is on every traveler's wishlist. (Photo credit: Pixabay)

Have you been dreaming of when you can make a trip to the famed land of ski resorts, chocolates, and watches? Sure, the country is expensive, but it's worth a fortune. If you are a true travel bug, this country must be on your bucket list. If Bollywood movies haven't fantasized it enough, let us help you plan your trip to Switzerland.

#1 Bern

Bern is the de facto capital of Switzerland and a stunning city. The medieval old town is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Home to various museums, art galleries, shopping arcades, and world-class restaurants, Bern also houses the Zytglogge medieval clock tower that has moving puppets. The Rosengarten (rose garden), elegant Renaissance-style buildings, and a bear park will all take your breath away.

#2 Interlaken

Interlaken is the country's most famous summer holiday destination. Located in a vast meadow and surrounded by mighty mountains all around, it is a fabulous sight to behold. Situated between Lake Thun and Lake Brienz, Interlaken is a well-known resort town for its magnificent scenery with dense forests, alpine meadows, and glaciers. This place is a hiker's and a skier's haven.

#3 The Matterhorn

One of the highest peaks in Europe, the Matterhorn is situated between Switzerland and Italy in the Alps. It is famous for its near-symmetric pyramidal shape. This distinct large mountain overlooks the town of Zermatt, in the canton of Valais. There's also a Matterhorn Museum in Zermatt that allows tourists to see the objects belonging to the climbers from the tragic first ascent.

#4 The Rhine Falls

The Rhine Falls is the most powerful waterfall in Europe located on the border between the cantons of Schaffhausen and Zürich, next to the town of Schaffhausen in the northern part of the country. The nearest town is Neuhausen am Rheinfall, home to the Wörth Castle. Tourists can take boat trips to the falls, or access viewing platforms from both sides of the Rhine.

#5 The Swiss Grand Canyon

Located in eastern Switzerland, The Ruinaulta or the "Swiss Grand Canyon" is a deep gorge surrounded by vast meadows and cliffs. This is a great place to hike and go bird watching; you can also go rafting, or kayaking in the river here. Also called the Rhine gorge, it is inaccessible by road, but can be visited via trains.