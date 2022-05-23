Lifestyle

5 popular places to visit in Jammu and Kashmir

May 23, 2022

Jammu and Kashmir has it all––lakes, glaciers, pine forests, green meadows and snow-capped mountains. (Photo credit: Wikipedia)

Jammu and Kashmir is heaven on earth, quite literally. It has a plethora of popular hill stations that are frequented by tourists. Awestruck by the beauty of the land, Emperor Jehangir had exclaimed, "Agar firdaus bar ru-ye zamin ast, Hamin ast-o hamin ast-o hamin ast," meaning If there is heaven on earth, It is this, it is this, it is this!

Jammu and Kashmir has something for every traveler. There are two domestic airports in Jammu and Leh, and one international airport in Srinagar, and they can be accessed from anywhere in India. Frequent trains are also available from cities like Delhi.

#1 Pahalgam

Any trip to Jammu and Kashmir will be incomplete without a visit to Pahalgam. Located on the banks of the river Lidder, Pahalgam boasts meadows, forests, and an immaculate environment. Aru Valley, Betab Valley, and Baisaran are some of the places which make Pahalgam best for sightseeing. Pahalgam is also the starting point of the pilgrimage to the holy cave of Amarnath.

#2 Gulmarg

Gulmarg has snow-covered mountains, lakes, pine forests, and meadows of various flowers. A valley in the Pir Panjal Range, Gulmarg means the meadows of flowers. The place boasts of a lot of meadows blooming with daisies. It is the best skiing destination in Asia and is home to the highest green golf course and the highest cable car project in the world.

#3 Patnitop

Patnitop is well-known for its meadows and gorgeous views of the Himalayan peaks. In the winter, you can enjoy skiing here and go paragliding at Madhatop. Skyview Patnitop is India's highest ropeway, and it reduces the travel time taken to travel between Sanget and Patnitop to 15 minutes. The pleasant weather here invites adventure tourists from across the globe.

#4 Kishtwar

Kishtwar is known for its premium quality saffron, waterfalls, trekking routes, and rare blue sapphire. It is also known as the "Land of sapphire and saffron." Kishtwar has a national park, an old fort, and traditional Kishtwari crafts that tourists can take home. The altitude of the newly formed Kishtwar district varies between 3,000-15,000 feet above sea level.

#5 Sonmarg

Sonmarg, meaning "meadow of gold," is one of the best places for sightseeing and adventure as it has it all--a glacier, forests, and snow-capped mountains. You can visit the three lakes Kishansar, Vishansar and Gadsar, from here. Some common adventure activities here include camping and trout fishing. Sonmarg is also the starting point for the trek to Amarnath Cave.