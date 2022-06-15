Lifestyle

5 best places in India to try scuba diving

Scuba diving has become an extremely popular water sport in India in the last few years. If you have watched the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, you know how it turned out to be a life-changing event for Hrithik Roshan's character. You get to witness the mesmerizing underwater life on this journey. Here are five places in India to try scuba diving.

#1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands

An Indian archipelago in the Bay of Bengal consisting of 300 islands, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is one of the perfect places in India to try scuba diving. On your diving journey in the clear blue waters, you will come across tuna, dolphins, unicorn fish, huge snappers, reef sharks, etc. Havelock Island, Corruption Rock, and Snake Island are some well-known diving destinations here.

#2 Lakshadweep Islands

Lakshadweep is India's smallest Indian territory consisting of 36 islands nestled amidst lush green surroundings and beautiful beaches. Some of the popular scuba diving spots here are Bangaram Islands, Agatti Islands, Kadmat Islands, and Princess Royal Bantam. With a transcending stretch of coral reefs, the pristine waters of the Arabian Sea are home to turtles, friendly sharks, and colorful fishes.

#3 Goa

The crystal blue waters of Goa have good visibility and fewer currents, which makes it the safest option for scuba diving beginners. Grand Island, Uma Guma Reef, Turbo Tunnel, and Davy Jones Locker are some popular diving destinations in Goa. Throughout your scuba diving journey, you can spot fishes like groupers, snappers, sweetlips, damsels, and barracuda along with exotic tiny corals.

#4 Puducherry

The only scuba diving spot located on the Eastern coast of India, Puducherry is well-known for its exotic coral reefs, and man-made ridges along with a vast collection of aquatic species like jackfish, manta rays, sea snakes, etc. Temple Reef, Aravind's Wall, Cool Shark Reef, The Hole, Four Corners, and Ravines are the best places to try scuba diving in the turquoise blue waters.

#5 Dwarka

Popularly known as the residence of Lord Krishna, Dwarka is not only a place for spirituality seekers but is also a delight for those who love adventure sports. With decent visibility, the waters here are home to exotic marine life including whale sharks, dolphins, and turtles. Head on to Bet Dwarka for the best scuba diving experience. October-March is the best time to visit.