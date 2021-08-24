Russian actress Alexandra Djavi of 'Kanchana 3' fame found dead

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Aug 24, 2021, 04:22 pm

Alexandra Djavi was found dead at her apartment in Goa last week

Russian actress Alexandra Djavi, who lived in Chennai to pursue an acting career there, has been reportedly found dead in her rented apartment in Goa. As per reports, police found her body hanging in one of the rooms last week. The main door was latched from inside. While a suicide angle is probable, investigators are waiting for the autopsy report to move ahead.

Goa Police has contacted the Russian Embassy for medico-legal formalities

The 24-year-old Russian model-cum-actor had most significantly played the role of Rosy in Raghava Lawrence's Kanchana 3. Reportedly, she used to live in Siolim, Goa with her boyfriend. The Goa Police has written to the Russian Embassy to appoint representatives to process the model's medico-legal formalities, reported ETimes. The post-mortem would be conducted only after the family representative of the deceased give their consent.

Local police thinks it's a case of suicide; investigation underway

The local police is expecting the case to be a suicide. "In the absence of her boyfriend, (Djavi) died by suicide by hanging herself to a ceiling fan hook in the kitchen with a red sari. When her boyfriend reached the house, he found the main door latched from inside, and no response from the deceased," TOI quoted a police official as saying.

The model was apparently 'mentally disturbed,' took medication

Djavi was apparently "mentally disturbed" and used to take medication. Further, Goa Police cleared there was no foul play on August 20. It's to be noted here that the model had filed a complaint against a photographer in Chennai for sexual harassment back in 2019. The assaulter had been reportedly blackmailing her, and asking for sexual favors. The police is currently investigating all angles.

However, Russian Consulate suspects foul play

Reportedly, Greater Chennai Police will be helping Goa Police with all the details from the 2019 case. The Goa representative of the Russian Consulate in Mumbai, Vikram Varma, stated he suspected foul play. On Saturday, the official urged the police to probe into the Chennai-based photographer. He said the matter "may have other facets which are not clearly visible at this stage."

Another Russian woman has been found dead in same village

Notably, police had registered a First Information Report against the photographer and he had been arrested in the case after a preliminary inquiry. What's more, another Russian woman, Ekaterina Titova (34), was also found dead at her residence in the same village a day later.