5 Ayurvedic ingredients that can do wonders to your skin

Ayurveda is an ancient system of healing that focuses on natural, mild, sulfate-free, and paraben-free ingredients to nourish your skin and make it healthy. Ayurvedic skincare products are made up of herbal ingredients that are mostly safe to use on all skin types. The treatment focuses on balancing your three doshas while soothing various skin issues like acne, rosacea, dryness, eczema, etc.

#1 Saffron

One of the costliest spices used in Ayurveda, saffron is extremely beneficial for your skin health. Packed with antioxidants, saffron helps to balance Vata, Pitta, and Kapha doshas in your body while enhancing your complexion. Popular in Egyptian and Kashmiri culture, It helps with skin discoloration, and hyperpigmentation and soothes inflammation. It also protects your skin from sun damage and oxidative and environmental damage.

#2 Rakta chandan

A popular ingredient used in Ayurveda, rakta chandan is a unique kind of sandalwood powder that is red in color. Packed with anti-aging properties, it's a little coarse in texture and has no smell. It is extremely effective in treating skin blemishes, rashes, sun tan, and acne and cools down your skin. It lightens your skin complexion and makes it glowing.

#3 Kumkumadi oil

Packed with antioxidants and skin brightening properties, Kumkumadi oil is an ayurvedic oil that is composed of turmeric, saffron, sandalwood, vetiver, lotus pollen, and other natural herbs, spices, and roots. It helps in treating damaged skin, acne, hyperpigmentation, blackheads, and dark circles and keeps your skin moisturized, and soft. It also reduces signs of aging. This oil can be used every day.

#4 Ghee

Rich in antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids, Ayurveda considers ghee an excellent anupana or vehicle for supplying herbal extracts to your skin's deepest tissue layers. It acts as your skin's natural moisturizer and offers anti-aging benefits. It also fights dryness, irritation, and fine lines and makes your skin bright, soft, and glowing. Ghee also helps to calm your doshas and keeps your gut healthy.

#5 Amba haldi

Also called mango ginger or white turmeric, amba haldi has been a part of Ayurvedic beauty care for a long time. It is white in color and helps to whiten and brighten your skin while correcting several skin issues like hyperpigmentation, pimples, and acne scars. Loaded with anti-aging properties, it protects the skin from harmful sun rays, toxic damage, and environmental pollutants.