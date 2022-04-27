Lifestyle

Hydrates skin, boosts hair growth: Many benefits of emu oil

Hydrates skin, boosts hair growth: Many benefits of emu oil

Written by Lahari Basu Edited by Anamica Singh Apr 27, 2022, 09:30 am 2 min read

Emu oil is potentially safe for all skin types.

Emu oil is an Australian beauty ingredient. Aboriginal Australians have been using the oil for 40,000 years. It's known for its healing properties and for moisturizing extremely dry skin. This incredible oil was introduced into European culture as a natural sunscreen and moisturizer. What's more? This oil is potentially safe for all skin types when applied in appropriate amounts.

Sourcing What is emu oil?

Emu oil is the fat derived from the emu bird, a flightless bird indigenous to Australia. Most farmers who rear emus mostly focus on collecting fat from it. However, some also raise it for meat and even leather. It might not be the most ethical beauty product though. Emu oil, which is rich in fats, can be found in various moisturizing creams and oils.

Usage How to use emu oil

Emu oil should be applied topically on the skin by incorporating it into your moisturizer. It is known to benefit best when used as a base in creams and lotions rather than on its own. Use emu oil as frequently as you would normally moisturize. You can also mix emu oil with other oils or creams to include in your skincare regimen.

How it helps Benefits of emu oil

As mentioned earlier, emu oil is great for hydrating the skin. It has anti-inflammatory properties and is also used in creams meant to heal cuts and wounds. It is also known to improve collagen production making the skin elastic. Emu oil can also lessen the appearance of acne scars and sun damage. It also has natural insect-repelling properties because of the different terpenes present.

Hair and nails Good for hair and nail growth

Emu oil is also good for people looking to grow their hair. It is known to promote new hair follicles. Mix the oil with essential oil, preferably peppermint oil, and apply to the scalp. Regular application will lead to hair growth. Similarly, it also works for your nails. Some experts also suggest oral consumption of emu oil capsules to boost hair and nail growth.

Negatives What's not so good about emu oil?

While this natural ingredient is relatively safe for your skin, due to its thick consistency, emu oil could clog the pores. If you have oily skin, you might want to stay away from this oil. Even though several people looking for holistic solutions have welcomed emu oil, some people don't think it does much for them.