Lifestyle

Everything you need to know before getting eyelash extensions

Everything you need to know before getting eyelash extensions

Written by Sneha Das Apr 27, 2022, 09:01 am 3 min read

Thick and elongated lashes add dimension to your entire face. (Photo credit: Instagram @deepikapadukone)

We all love dark, thick, and fuller eyelashes. However, several factors can lead to thinning of your lashes including aging, genetics, overuse of mascara, or medications. Eyelash extension is basically a cosmetic procedure that gives you thick long lashes without the need for mascara and makes them look natural. It's a semi-permanent procedure and saves the time spent on curling and accentuating your lashes.

Definition What are eyelash extensions?

Eyelash extensions are basically semi-permanent synthetic or natural fibers that are attached over each strand of your natural eyelashes with glue. It's a non-invasive chemical procedure that gives you longer, fuller, and darker eyelashes and also opens up your eyes instantly. The extensions are usually made of materials like silk, mink, human, or horsehair and do not come in contact with the eyelid.

Types Types and styles of eyelash extensions

Eyelash extensions come in different sizes that usually range from six mm-18 mm. For curl width, 80-150 lashes are generally needed to create a natural volume. There are three general eyelash extension types: Classic lashes - A single extension is attached to one lash strand. Fan lashes - Few extensions in a single lash for more volume. Hybrid lashes - Combination of two.

Choice How to choose the right extensions?

You have to understand your face and bone structure before investing in a lash extension as there is no one size fits all. Lash extension accentuates and beautifies your natural lashes without making them look fake. For this, the extensions should be three mm-five mm longer than your natural eyelashes and the diameter should be close to your natural lash diameter.

Staying power How long do the extensions last?

Getting an eyelash extension demands at least one to two hours, depending on the curl width. It usually lasts for up to six weeks if you take proper care. As soon as your natural hair grows, the extensions will also shed. However, you can go for refills every two-three weeks. Also, after getting your extensions done, avoid using oil-based products, heavy creams, and mascara.

Cons The downside to getting eyelash extensions

While eyelash extensions can give you those dense lashes you have always wished for, they also come with a few cons. These extensions can cause swelling of the eyelid, cornea infection, or temporary eyelash loss if not applied properly, as per the American Academy of Ophthalmology. An inexperienced lash stylist can also give you uneven clumpy-looking lashes that can eventually damage your natural eyelashes.