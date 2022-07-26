Lifestyle

5 ways in which papaya can boost your health

5 ways in which papaya can boost your health

Written by Ramit Sharan Jul 26, 2022, 01:03 pm 2 min read

Papaya is a fruit that is commonly found in households due to its benefits to health & wellness.

Papaya is a fruit commonly found and consumed in most Indian households, thanks to its nutritional benefits. One small papaya weighing 152 grams contains 59 calories, 15 grams of carbohydrates, 1 gram of protein, and 3 grams of fiber. This is a food rich in vitamin C, vitamin A, potassium, and folate (vitamin B9) too. Here are the top five health benefits it offers.

Heart health Rich in antioxidants

Papaya has good levels of antioxidants, which prevent the oxidization of cholesterol. Oxidized cholesterol makes you more prone to heart diseases. Papaya can reduce oxidative stress too, especially in older adults, prediabetics, and those with liver diseases and thyroid issues. According to some reports, it also helps in fighting Alzheimer's disease. Further, papaya is known to help remove excess iron from one's system.

Lycopene & beta-carotene Reduces the risk of cancer

Lycopene, present in papaya, is known to reduce the risk of cancer. They reduce free radicals in the brain, which reportedly prevents cancer and also helps in the treatment of cancer patients. The fruit also contains beta-carotene which helps fight against prostate cancer. Papaya contains a type of antioxidant, not present in other commonly-eaten fruits, which claims to reduce breast cancer cells.

Vitamin K rich Improves your bone health

People with lower levels of vitamin K are more likely to suffer from bone fractures. Vitamin K helps the body absorb calcium better. To make sure that your diet has enough vitamin K, you can rely on papaya. Papaya also reduces the amount of calcium drained through a person's urine. An increase in calcium retention allows the body to strengthen and rebuild bones.

Papain enzyme Improves digestion

Papain is an enzyme in papaya, which greatly aids digestion. Papain is a common ingredient found in over-the-counter digestive supplements that help deal with an upset stomach. Chymopapain, another enzyme present in papaya, helps break down proteins. The high content of fiber and water helps in preventing constipation as well. This enables regular bowel movement and promotes a healthy digestive tract.

Hair & skin Other health benefits

Papaya also improves the health of your hair and skin as it is rich in vitamin A, which is responsible for the growth of all bodily tissues, including skin and hair. Vitamin A is also known to improve eye health. It protects your corneas, the antioxidants present in papaya reduce the degeneration of the retina and help improve your vision.