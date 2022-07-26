Lifestyle

Weight loss: Several small meals or three big meals?

Weight loss: Several small meals or three big meals?

Written by Sneha Das Jul 26, 2022, 10:21 am 2 min read

Both meals patterns have their own benefits.

When you are on a weight loss journey, it's important to consider what you eat and the portion size of every meal. It's also essential to figure out how many times you eat a day. Many people are actually switching to small frequent meals instead of three broad meals for weight loss. Here we will help to decide on what works the best.

Benefits Benefits of small and frequent meals

Small and frequent meals help to satiate the appetite, provide nutrients to your body throughout and stabilize your blood sugar levels. They help to improve your metabolism and keep you energized throughout the day. Eating frequently also prevents overeating during your next meal. It also reduces body fat storage and increases lean muscle mass while promoting healthy digestion.

Small meal plan Does the small meal plan work for weight loss?

In fact, consuming small and frequent meals can aid in weight loss in a healthier and quicker way. Eating five-six small meals a day with a three-hour gap controls your appetite. According to a nutritional review, six-10 meals a day can benefit people who suffer from indigestion, vomiting, or nausea. However, you must divide the calorie requirement among the meals and include nutritious food.

Benefits Benefits of three big meals

On the other hand, people who have problems with portion control can find it difficult to follow small and frequent meal plans. Busy individuals also find it difficult to plan and prepare small meals and therefore stick to larger meals. Eating three big meals daily gives your body enough time to digest the food properly. However, avoid processed snacks and go for healthy fats.

Big meals Three big meals for weight loss

While small and frequent meals are quite popular and opted for by several celebrities, they might not work for certain people. According to Ayurveda, three meals i.e. breakfast, lunch, and dinner a day support healthy digestion and proper absorption of nutrients. You will eat fewer calories and will be satisfied for longer. It encourages mindful eating and helps you to make healthier choices.

Information Which one should you choose?

Both these plans can work if you practice mindful eating and focus on your calorie intake. Avoid any distractions like television or scrolling through your smartphone while eating. Whatever the meal plan is, avoid junk food and include low-fat, and protein-rich foods in your diet.