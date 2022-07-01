Lifestyle

5 yoga asanas to boost hair growth

If you're tired of using a variety of hair care products to see some new hair burst through, yoga offers you a way. Besides all the known benefits of yoga, it is also good for boosting hair growth. It works its magic by increasing blood circulation and repairing cells with stretching and splitting. Try these five asanas to get natural voluminous hair.

Asana 1 Kapalbhati

Sit in a cross-legged position. Keeping your right palm on the navel, relax. Then, exhale from the nose and thrust your stomach inward. As the stomach muscles relax, you inhale and fill your lungs, then repeat the forceful exhalation 20 times. Repeat this for two more rounds. This detoxifies the entire head, promoting better oxygen supply, reducing free radicals, and enabling hair growth.

Asana 2 Matsyasana (Fish pose)

Lie down on your back and bend your knees to recreate a cross-legged seated position. Rest your hands beside your hips with palms down. Now, engage your core and raise your back and neck into an arch, with your head still touching the ground. Try to stretch as much as possible. This easy-to-do asana can relieve most hair problems if practiced daily.

Asana 3 Sarvangasana (Shoulder stand)

Lie on your back and raise your legs to a 90-degree angle. Lift your hips off the ground, supporting with your hands, and then balance the entire body on your shoulders. When you release the pose, there is an increase in blood flow into the thyroid gland which can have a very positive eﬀect on the thyroid and hence on hair growth.

Asana 4 Shirsasana (Head stand)

Kneel down comfortably and interlock your fingers. Place them behind your head and bend down and touch your forehead to the ground. Supporting your crown with interlocked hands, gradually raise your legs up to stand upside down. Try and hold the balance for about 30 seconds. This helps in new hair growth by letting the dormant hair follicles reach their maximum growth capacity.

Asana 5 Vajrasana

This asana can be done right after eating any meal. Bend your knees and sit on your buttocks, with the sides of your soles as close as possible. Keep your spine straight and breathe rhythmically. Hold this posture for around five minutes. It helps ease stomach-related issues, which have a large role to play in hair loss. Vajrasana also helps relieve gut issues.