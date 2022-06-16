Lifestyle

5 heavenly Italian cheeses for cheese lovers

5 heavenly Italian cheeses for cheese lovers

Written by Sneha Das Jun 16, 2022, 11:32 am 2 min read

These yummy cheeses from Italy will make you salivate.

Italy is well-known for its great variety of cheeses as a lot of monasteries here were hubs of cheese-making during medieval times. From soft cheeses like mozzarella to harder varieties like Parmesan, you will find more than 400 kinds of traditional cheeses in Italy. These cheeses are made using different kinds of milk as well. Check out the five types of Italian cheeses.

#1 Mozzarella: Pizza's best friend

One of the most popular cheeses in Italy, mozzarella is basically a semi-soft cheese that is creamy and light in texture. It has high moisture content and is traditionally made with buffalo milk using a spinning and cutting technique called "pasta filata." Nowadays, mozzarella is also prepared using cow's milk. Packed with a delicate flavor, it is often used in pizza, salads, and lasagna.

#2 Mascarpone: The dessert cheese

Made with cow's milk, mascarpone cheese has a soft, creamy, and velvety texture and rich taste. It is usually made from fresh cow milk cream and thickened by adding lemon juice. Later, it is heated, strained, and chilled to get the perfect consistency of cream cheese. Mascarpone is a popular ingredient in Tiramisu. It is also used in cheesecakes and in risotto dishes.

#3 Gorgonzola: A mild blue cheese

A type of blue cheese, gorgonzola is made using unskimmed cow's milk and has some mild flavors. There are two types of gorgonzola--Spicy gorgonzola which has an aroma of porcini mushrooms and herbs, and sweet gorgonzola which is softer and has a delicate flavor. Gorgonzola is mostly used in short pasta like rigatoni or penne or is simply melted into risotto.

#4 Parmesan: King of cheeses

Also known as Parmiggiano Reggiano, parmesan dates back to the 13th century and has been mentioned in literature often. Also called the "King of Cheeses," parmesan has a flaky and crumbly texture and a rich salty taste. It is made by curdling whole cow's milk with rennet and salt. It is left to age for at least 12 months to get that desired texture.

#5 Ricotta: The delicate, crumbly cheese

Ricotta is a soft curd cheese type with a rich, creamy, slightly sweet flavor and crumbly texture. Traditionally made using sheep and goat milk, it is produced when the milk protein left over from cheese-making is heated and strained from the curd, also called whey. Used in a wide variety of dishes, ricotta is highly perishable.