5 Thai dishes you can whip up at home

Written by Lahari Basu May 26, 2022

Are you one of those innovative home chefs who's always on the lookout for exquisite recipes from across the globe? You'd love this little list of must-try Thai dishes which are easy to prepare with readily available ingredients. Although the fish sauce might be tricky to find, you can skip it since most Indians aren't fond of it, and Indianise the recipe at home.

#1 Thai corn fritters

Make a puree of eggs, flour, garlic, castor sugar, fish sauce, corn kernels, salt, and pepper. Add chopped spring onions and more corn kernels and combine. Heat oil in a non-stick frying pan. Deep fry tablespoons of corn batter into the pan. Serve the fritters hot with sweet chili sauce drizzled on them or serve it as a dipping sauce.

#2 Pad Thai noodles

Soak flat rice noodles in boiling water for five minutes. Drain and rinse under cold water. Prepare a sauce with tamarind puree, brown sugar, fish sauce, and oyster sauce. Saute onion and garlic in hot oil and add chicken. Scramble eggs and mix into chicken. Add bean sprouts, tofu, noodles, and the sauce. Before serving, add garlic, chives, roasted peanuts, chili and lime juice.

#3 Som Tum salad

Soak shredded papaya in water and drain. Pound garlic, chilies, and jaggery to make a paste. Add long beans and pound to break them. Add peanuts and dried shrimp and pound to break the peanuts slightly. Add fish sauce, lime juice, and lime zest. Add shredded papaya and tomatoes. Pound everything some more and once the tomatoes are slightly crushed, add some crushed peanuts.

#4 Thai noodle salad with peanut sauce

Soak rice noodles in boiling water. Drain and rinse under cold water. Blend garlic, peanut butter, orange juice, ginger, soy sauce, honey, sesame oil, salt, and cayenne pepper into a smooth peanut sauce. In a serving bowl, add the cold noodles and shredded veggies of your choice. Pour the peanut sauce and toss to combine. Garnish with chili flakes, roasted peanuts, and coriander leaves.

#5 Thai coconut rice

Combine long-grain rice, coconut milk, water, salt, sugar, crushed chili flakes, and grated ginger in a saucepan. Stir well to combine, and cook over medium-high heat. Once the mixture comes to a low boil, reduce the heat, cover, and cook. Fluff it up with a fork. Cover, and let sit for another five minutes. Garnish with candied ginger and sliced almonds.