Lifestyle

Your guide to traveling to Dooars

Your guide to traveling to Dooars

Written by Lahari Basu May 26, 2022, 03:47 pm 2 min read

Dooars is home to fertile plains, rivers, wildlife and tons of fireflies. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Dooars translates to "doors" in English. The region at the foothills of the Himalayas is the gateway to the higher altitude grounds. The elevation of the area ranges from 90 to 1,750 meters. The region has several rivers, fertile plains, and forests. Dooars refers to a large region covering northern Bengal, parts of Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh. Here's a guide to traveling to Dooars.

Accessibility How to reach Dooars

The nearest airport is Bagdogra Airport, 85km from Dooars. This domestic airport is well connected to most major cities in India. The nearest railway stations that connect to most prominent locations are Dhupguri railway station, New Mal Junction, New Jalpaiguri, and Malbazar. Take a cab or bus from there. A direct train to New Mal Junction leaves Kolkata at night.

Lodging Where to stay

The Dooars region has had several government lodges and guest houses for years now. Although the government guest houses were some of the first lodging options, many homestays and private resorts have mushroomed up in recent years. A trip to Dooars needs a maximum of five days if you spread out your stay to two places--Lataguri and Jaldapara.

Weather Best time to visit

The area has pleasant weather almost all year round except for peak summers. Although the place gets random rainfall during summer, there's heavy rainfall during the monsoon, and it is best to not travel there during monsoon. During summer, the temperature ranges between 20-30 degree Celsius. It is best to visit Dooars during winter between September and May.

Sightseeing Popular places to visit

Jaldapara National Park is a reserve forest well known for one-horned rhinoceros, wild elephants, bison, leopard, and deer. Visit Nalraja Fort in Chilapata. A must-visit is the Jaldhaka dam in the village called Bindu, by the Bhutan border. Dooars is also home to numerous tea gardens, and you will come across many on the way. Make it a point to stop by at some.

Activities Things to do in Dooars

Sit by the gurgling rivers Jaldhaka, Teesta, and Jayanti and spend hours admiring the mesmerizing beauty. Take an elephant safari at Jaldapara forest for a memorable experience. Go bird watching in the forest early in the morning. Watch the tribal dance by a bonfire in Lataguri, and come back driving down dark roads lit only by a host of fireflies.