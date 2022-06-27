Lifestyle

How to gain healthy weight

You know you are underweight if your body mass index (BMI) is below 18.5. It's a more common condition among women. Your metabolic rate also plays a role in your weight. It is easier to gain weight than to lose it. However, that doesn't mean you start indulging in fatty foods and sugary drinks. They are unhealthy and can affect your heart badly.

Change in body weight is the function of the calories in the food consumed and the calories burnt.

When there are excess calories consumed over burnt, the body stores them in the form of glycogen and fat.

Healthy weight gain is gain in lean muscle, which happens when exercise is combined with a diet of carbohydrates, proteins, and fat in the correct ratio.

Calories Increase your food intake

To gain weight, you need to consume more calories than your body burns. Start with having 300-500 more calories than your regular consumption per day for gradual weight gain. Use a larger plate to eat, it will automatically allow you to eat more than your usual diet. Eat at frequent intervals. Consume more whole milk and proteins every day.

Workouts Do the right kind of exercise

Do exercises like strength training, which can help you gain weight by building up muscles. It can also stimulate your appetite. If you focus on building muscle mass instead of fat, you can gain weight in a healthy way. Exercises like squats, push-ups, and weight lifting can help you gain more lean muscles and help you in your weight gain journey.

Quick tips Some additional tips

If you smoke, quit. Smokers usually weigh less than non-smokers, and quitting smoking can lead to weight gain. Try weight gain shakes and smoothies, as they are very high in protein and calories. Consult a doctor and take a muscle-building supplement that can help you gain a few kilos in muscle weight. Eat calorie-dense and protein-rich foods first, and higher fiber foods last.

Know your BMI How much weight to gain?

A BMI of 18.5-24.9 indicates the ideal weight for your height. BMI of 25 and 29.9 is overweight, and those over 30 are obese. BMI is calculated by one's weight in kilograms divided by their height in meters, squared. It has nothing to do with the gender or age of a person. You should gain enough weight to reach the normal BMI range.