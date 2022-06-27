Lifestyle

5 myths about hair loss you should stop believing

5 myths about hair loss you should stop believing

Written by Sneha Das Jun 27, 2022, 01:00 pm 3 min read

Check out these hair loss myths before you stress about the cause behind your hair fall problems.

Hair loss can occur due to several factors and there are various treatments and home remedies available to control it. However, different people have different opinions about the condition and will tell you certain things that you believe to be scientifically true and consider them as facts. But most of these beliefs aren't true and cause unnecessary stress. Here are five hair loss myths.

#1 Wearing hats too often can cause hair fall

Many people claim that wearing hats too often can lead to hair loss as your scalp is unable to breathe and the sweat and heat loosen your hair follicles. But, this is absolutely false as the oxygen your hair follicles need for growth comes from the bloodstream instead of the surrounding air. However, make sure to wear a clean hat to avoid hair infection.

#2 Hair loss is only from your mother's side

If you are blaming your mother for your hair fall problem, then stop doing that right now. Hair loss is usually caused due to genetics but it can be from your father's side as well and not just your mother. According to research, if your father experiences male pattern baldness, then there is a high chance of you developing the condition.

#3 Balding is experienced only by older people

False, false, false! Hair loss or balding is not restricted to any age and can happen anytime. You can notice signs of losing your hair in your 20s or 30s and it takes several years to reach the more advanced stages. According to the American Hair Loss Association, male pattern baldness is experienced by 66% of American men by the age of 35.

#4 Use of styling products contributes to hair loss

Most people believe that styling products like hair gels, hair wax, and hair sprays cause hair fall. But unless you are using these products in excess, there is nothing to worry about. Hair loss happens when the hair follicle root is damaged. However, beware that overuse of these products damages your hair and makes it brittle, stiff, and sticky, indirectly contributing to hair loss.

#5 Washing and shampooing your hair frequently causes hair fall

Every time we wash our hair, we notice plenty of it in the drain. We automatically assume that washing is responsible for it. Your hair's cycle dictates that it grows, falls out, regenerates, and regrows. Shampooing makes your hair clean and keeps dandruff at bay, thus reducing the chances of hair loss. However, be gentle while washing as otherwise, hair breakage will happen.