Lifestyle

5 must-have nail polish shades

5 must-have nail polish shades

Written by Sneha Das May 09, 2022, 01:15 pm 2 min read

These nail polish shades will have you covered for every occasion.

Girls love pampering their nails and making them shiny and glossy by using vibrant and pretty shades. The idea of nail painting can be traced back to 3,000 BC when high society people used to paint their nails with henna and vegetable dyes. With time, the formulas have evolved with various trendy shades. Here are five nail polish shades every woman must own.

#1 A classic red shade

You can never go wrong with a classic red-color nail polish that is absolutely timeless. It's a striking shade that reflects elegance, drama, glamor, and grace and brings attention to your nails. You can wear it for any occasion, be it a formal event or a casual party. It goes with most dresses and will make your outfit look more glamorous and sophisticated.

#2 A pink shade

A pretty pink color nail polish is another staple for your beauty kit. It's a perfect feminine shade and most salons choose this color for painting your nails after you are done with a manicure. It's also a great shade to sport in the summer season. You can choose a pretty pastel pink or flashy hot pink, according to your preference and skin tone.

#3 Nude shade

One of the biggest trends these days, nude nail color is a neutral shade and goes with almost every outfit. Just like nude makeup, it reflects a barely-there-makeup look that will not look that flashy. It's perfect to wear for job interviews or workplaces that have a formal dress code. A pretty nude shade will also make your nails look well-groomed and crisp.

#4 Black shade

A classic black nail polish shade is a bold and confident choice and will add that oomph to your overall look. It looks high fashion, creates an illusion of a lighter complexion, and is the best shade to sport during the fall and winter seasons. It also looks good on every nail shape. Black looks good glossy as well as matte.

#5 A metallic silver shade

The most eye-catching nail polish shade of all time, a metallic shade is jazzy and for those not afraid of trying something different. The color is reflective, adds a chrome finish, and looks subtle on your nails as well. A classic metallic silver shade is perfect for any party and will add that jazz and drama to your outfits.