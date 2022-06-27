Lifestyle

Beauty review: Renée Fab Face 3-in-1 Make-up Stick

Beauty review: Renée Fab Face 3-in-1 Make-up Stick

Written by Anamica Singh Jun 27, 2022, 12:15 pm 3 min read

Renée Fab Face 3-in-1 Make-up Stick can be easily used on a daily basis as well.

Renée Cosmetics has been all over the internet for the past few weeks. The brand has developed some innovative products, like black lipstick (which turns pink on application), a 5-in-1 lip color, and a face stick based on a similar concept. Today, we will review their 3-in-1 Make-up Stick (Fab Face Nude), which comprises an eyeshadow, a blush, and lipstick.

Packaging The innovative makeup stick

The blush stick. The eyeshadow. The lipstick. Lip color (on top), blush (in between) and the eyeshadow.

This stick, as the name suggests, packs in three different products, all lined after one another in one column. Remember the pencils we used as kids that had different leads which you pushed using the other? It uses the same concept. Each portion is clearly marked--cheeks, eyes, and lips--for convenience. Simply pull and push the cartridge to gain access to the one you need.

Texture How does it feel on the face?

Talking about the texture, all three of them feel extremely creamy on the face. The lipstick glides on smoothly and feels soft and velvety. It is neither matte nor satin. The blush stick is extremely creamy and a few dabs deliver the color to the face. The eyeshadow stick also goes on smoothly, however, it does need to be applied quite a few times.

Color How good is the pigmentation?

Speaking of the pigmentation of the three individual sticks, the blush stick is probably the best. It is a coral color that will suit most skin tones. The lip color is mauve but on the nude side. Fair to medium skin tones can use it as a daily wear color, but it might not look too flattering on deeper skin tones.

Lasting power How long does the product stay on?

As is the case with most products, the blush might not last long on oily skin. Prep your skin with a mattifying primer and set the makeup with a spray. The same goes for the eyeshadow. If you have oily lids, first use a primer or concealer. This will not only keep the product on for longer but also help show up the color.

Negatives What downsides does the product have?

Talking about the flaws, while it says the shades suit all skin tones, the mauve lipstick might not be appealing to all. The eyeshadow requires multiple swipes for the color to show up. It is glittery and can easily spread over the entire eye area if you are not careful. The best way to use it is as a topper on another shade.

Verdict Should you buy it?

The product is good for beginners and for those who do not have the time or energy to use multiple products. It also makes a good carry-on. It is also cruelty-free, which is a yay! The price might seem a bit high, but considering that you are getting three products, it actually turns out economical. We'd say, it is definitely a must-try.