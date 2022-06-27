Lifestyle

5 must-read books by Nicholas Sparks

Written by Sneha Das Jun 27, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

American novelist, screenwriter, and philanthropist Nicholas Sparks is well-known for writing epic emotional love stories that are sure to touch the reader's heart. His writing style is liberal and flexible and his stories can be described as imaginative, engaging, tear-jerking, and romantic. His love stories don't always have a traditional happy ending and are real and practical. Here are five must-read books by Sparks.

Book 1 'The Notebook'

Published in 1996, The Notebook was the first love story penned by Sparks. Set in 1940s South Carolina, the story revolves around a rich girl named Allie and a mill worker Noah who are madly in love with each other. However, they are separated by Allie's parents. When Noah returns after World War II, he finds Allie engaged. Soon after, their romance starts again.

Book 2 'A Walk to Remember'

Published in 1999, A Walk To Remember is an emotional tale of two lovers and is based on the theme of "love conquers all." The story revolves around two teenagers: Landon Carter, the son of a wealthy family, and Jamie Sullivan, a minister's daughter. Despite having contrasting personalities, they fall in love with each other and form a powerful and inspirational relationship.

Book 3 'Nights in Rodanthe'

Published in 2002, Nights in Rodanthe is an emotional story about love, loss, hope, and sacrifice. The 2008 Hollywood film of the same name was based on this book. The plot revolves around a divorced mother named Adrienne who meets a divorced surgeon Paul when she arrives in the coastal town of Rodanthe. The two characters find solace in each other's company.

Book 4 'The Guardian'

Published in 2003, The Guardian is a love story that is an amalgamation of mystery and suspense. The story revolves around a widow named Julia and her pet dog Singer. Julia is in search of a new partner and she is confused between Richard and Mike. Singer tries to help Julia out and indicates that one of the two men is harmful for her.

Book 5 'The Lucky One'

Published in 2008, The Lucky One is another popular book that is based on the themes of love, loss, trust, and destiny. The plot revolves around a US Marine named Logan Thibault who finds a smiling photograph of a young woman during his Iraq duty. The picture becomes lucky for him and he starts searching for the woman.