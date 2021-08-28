Teenage YouTuber Prarthna Batra pens debut book

The book is an attempt by Batra to share her journey with millennial readers

Seventeen-year-old YouTuber Prarthna Batra discusses the salient tools and mantras for young individuals to achieve success in her book, which is set to release in December. Getting the Bread: The Gen-Z Way to Success is a firsthand account of what it takes to make it in this competitive world. Here are more details on this.

Batra is a content creator across various formats

Batra, a class 12 student from Delhi, is a content creator across various formats. She runs the YouTube channel Power People and Prarthna and is passionate about animal rights, sustainability, and more opportunities for women in India. The book, to be published by Om Books International, is an attempt by Batra to share her journey with millennial readers.

She has attempted to tell how she sees the world

Through this book, she has also attempted to tell the readers how she sees the world and how to make an impact in a competitive and dynamic world with a human-centric approach. In the book, she has a series of conversations with industry leaders across the digital internet, food, hospitality, media, and sports.

Hope I've been able to communicate my learning: Batra

"Writing is cathartic. This being my first book, it taught me a lot and I hope I've been able to communicate my learning and experience through the exercise. It also busts the myths that young people do not write and read," Batra said. Ajay Mago, publisher at Om Books said, "The trend of young people writing and reading books augurs well for our country."

Quite heartening to encounter a teenager sharing her experiences: Editor-in-Chief

Om Books Editor-in-Chief Shantanu Ray Chaudhuri says it's "quite heartening to encounter a 17-year-old sharing her experiences on what makes this generation tick." Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, who has been interviewed in the book, says, "Prarthna started writing this book when she was 16 and within a year, she has completed it while preparing for her exams, attending classes, and balancing so many things."