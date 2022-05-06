Lifestyle

5 evergreen beauty tips our mothers gave us

5 evergreen beauty tips our mothers gave us

Written by Lahari Basu May 06, 2022, 03:16 pm 2 min read

Beauty tips passed on from our mothers and grandmothers will always be our saving grace.

Ghaerelu nuskhas beat every chemical product or over-the-counter beauty care item. When it comes to regular beauty care, we always go back to the tips our mothers and grandmothers passed on to us in childhood. Here are a few timeless beauty care tips which promise to give you naturally healthy skin without any hassle or without breaking the bank.

#1 Dahi-besan

A homemade paste of dahi and besan (yogurt and gram flour) has been the go-to solution for pretty skin for generations. It is a natural solution to skin problems like acne, pigmentation, huge and clogged pores, tanning, and uneven skin tone. Not only are the products natural, but are also easily available in the kitchen. This pack is suitable for all skin types.

#2 Lemon and honey

Applying lemon and honey on the face can fight tons of skin problems. Honey is great at hydrating the skin, while lemon acts as an astringent to remove dead skin, and impurities and fight acne-causing germs. Besides, drinking lemon honey water every morning empty stomach helps to clear the stomach and keep digestive problems at bay. This drink also helps with weight loss.

#3 Aloe Vera gel

The fresh gel from the aloe vera plant can be scooped out and applied on the skin to treat minor burns or even sunburns. From a young age, we were made familiar with the tip that aloe vera gel practically soothes almost every skin condition! To be honest, it does. The gel hydrates dry skin, treats acne, and soothes itching or eczema.

#4 Multani mitti

Multani mitti has been a great ingredient for skincare passed on for generations. Also known as fuller's earth, it is known to control excess sebum production, remove blackheads and whiteheads, and treat acne. A face pack of Multani mitti cleans the skin of dead skin cells, impurities, sweat, and grime. The final result? A beautiful glowing skin like never before!

#5 Haldi Chandan

A face pack made with freshly ground turmeric and sandal paste removes toxins from the skin, unclogs pores, and helps minimize them. It also removes whiteheads, and blackheads and prevents breakouts. Turmeric brightens the skin, improves complexion, and rejuvenates dull-looking skin. Sandalwood removes dark spots, acne, and sun tan. Skin irritation is taken care of with its cooling properties.