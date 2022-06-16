Lifestyle

5 types of eyeshadows you should own

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 16, 2022, 05:46 pm 2 min read

Eyeshadows are available in a variety of formulations.

If you are a beginner in the world of makeup, there are some tools and products that you must know of. They are necessary and highly effective. One very important product is eyeshadow. Are you smitten by smokey eyes or shots of gorgeous eyelids blinking in slow motion? That's the magic of eyeshadows. Here's a little guide to help you choose the best kind.

#1 Powder eyeshadow

Powder eyeshadows are the most common type available in the market. They come in a variety of finishes: sheer, opaque, completely matte, and full-on frost among many others. Since powder eyeshadows are available in so many finishes, you can achieve a huge variety of looks—neutral, everyday, dramatic, etc. using these. They can be applied in many ways as well.

#2 Stick eyeshadow

For those who like easy eyeshadow applications, stick or crayon eyeshadow is the best. These are very versatile and easy to use since they can be simply applied like lipstick, and blended over the eyelid. These eyeshadows can last up to 24 hours. They are like a combination of eye primer and pigment. This long-lasting effect stays due to the color and concentration formula.

#3 Liquid eyeshadow

Liquid shadows are simply easy-to-apply liquid forms of the pigment. The texture is finer than cream eyeshadows and smoother than powder shadows, and you can fully blend them with your fingertips or a brush without much effort. You might worry about how much time it would take to dry, but rest assured, liquid eyeshadows dry pretty quickly on your eyelids.

#4 Cream eyeshadow

You can easily apply cream eyeshadows with your fingers, or a brush for a subtle look. Cream shadows are great alternatives when you don't have a primer at hand. It is very versatile and can be used as a colored eyeliner as well. They're neither waterproof nor long-wearing and are more likely to crease, so aren't good for hot and humid days.

#5 Pigment

Pigments are powdered eyeshadows that come in loose form, unlike the compact ones that come in cases. This eyeshadow is not for beginners and is mostly used by professional artists. Pigments are usually shimmery and are used over matte ones. The loose powder is not good for those with dry skin as it can further dry out your skin, enhancing wrinkles.