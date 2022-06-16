Lifestyle

5 must-read Salman Rushdie novels

Salman Rushdie is a British American author who has written several essays, short stories, and novels. His book Midnight's Children won the Booker Prize in 1981 and was awarded the Best of the Booker Prize twice, in 1993 and 2008. His stories focus on historical and philosophical issues through the use of effusive and melodramatic prose style. Here are five must-read novels by Rushdie.

#1 Midnight's Children

Published in 1981, the story revolves around a boy called Salem who was born at midnight on August 15, 1947. It was the exact time when India gained its independence from British rule. Salem discovers that he has special powers. It explores the partition of India and India's transition from British colonial rule to independence. The story uses magic realism to examine India's plight.

#2 The Ground Beneath Her Feet

Published in 1999, The Ground Beneath Her Feet is a story about love, loss, life, and death and addresses the themes of exile, metamorphosis, and unpredictability. It is based on the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice and is inspired by the rock music culture. The story revolves around two men chasing after the same woman and how their tale transcends time and space.

#3 The Moor's Last Sigh

Published in 1995, The Moor's Last Sigh is a funny, ambitious, compassionate, and satirical novel by Rushdie which is set in Mumbai and Cochin. The story revolves around Moraes "Moor" Zogoiby who is the narrator. He has a deformed hand and ages twice as fast as a normal person. It traces four generations of his family that had an effect on his life.

#4 Quichotte

Nominated for the Booker Prize in 2019, Quichotte highlights the issues faced by America including racism, the opioid epidemic, and familial love. It is considered Rushdie's ode to Don Quixote. The plot revolves around an Indian author who falls in love with a talk show host. He sends love letters to her under the pen name "Quichotte" and goes searching for her in America.

#5 Shalimar the Clown

Published in 2005, Rushdie took four years to write Shalimar the Clown and the novel is partly based in a small town in the Kashmir region. The story revolves around Maximilian Ophuls, America's counter-terrorism chief. He is murdered by his Kashmiri Muslim driver called Shalimar and the story explores the flashbacks about why he did so.