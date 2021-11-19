Are mini workouts effective? Here's all you need to know

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Nov 19, 2021, 06:00 pm

You can fit smaller workout sessions into your schedule and they are as effective as one long workout session

The COVID-19 outbreak has taught us a lot of things, but the most important one is being conscious of our health. Due to busy schedules, however, many fail to maintain a proper exercise regime. But guess what? Healthcare experts suggest you can fit smaller exercise sessions into your routine and they are as effective as one long workout session. Here's more on mini workouts.

Amount

How much exercise is enough on weekly basis?

As per studies, adults should aim to indulge in at least 70-75 minutes of high-intensity exercises or a minimum of 150 minutes of low-impact exercises like aerobics on weekly basis. These many minutes need not necessarily have to be divided in a set way. You can opt for a 10-minute-long workout session each in the morning, afternoon, and evening, if you are busy.

Flexibility

These workouts are easier to fit into the day

These mini workouts help you choose multiple types of exercises at your convenience. But how? If you are working from home, you can choose a quick run in the morning and do a 10-15-minute-long aerobic session in the evening. Moreover, if you are working from the office, you can opt for stairs instead of using the elevator and do some desk-friendly exercises, too.

Health

Mini workouts can boost your brain health, lower blood pressure

Here's a secret: Workouts of shorter duration help you save a lot of time. Experts have revealed that such workouts make use of short-term neurological, physical, and psychological benefits of exercise that really help improve your mood and enhance your brain functioning. So, if you take a short break from work, just do a 5-minute-long workout and witness the amazing productivity after it.

Consistency

Mini workouts help you stay consistent, rejuvenate your energy

Staying consistent with working out at a particular time needs some patience. Well, this decision comes down to a personal preference, but if you keep your workouts short and do them at different times during the day, it will become easier for you to work out daily. This will also help you rejuvenate your energy, keep your mind calm, and make you feel fresh.