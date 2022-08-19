Lifestyle

Here's how you can make some scrumptious paninis at home

Written by Anujj Trehaan Aug 19, 2022, 03:11 pm 2 min read

Follow this simple recipe to make and enjoy a mouth-watering serving of panini.

Panini or panino is a sandwich made with Italian bread. These include breads like focaccia, michetta, ciabatta, and baguette. However, today in most English-speaking countries, the name panini is given to grilled sandwiches made with any bread. It is usually served warm, with a filling comprising ham, cheese, salami, mortadella, and more. Here is the recipe for the delicious sandwich!

Ingredients Ingredients required to make panini

To make an authentic panini, you will need some extra-light olive oil and mayonnaise. You will also require two slices of any Italian bread like focaccia, michetta, ciabatta, or baguette. From the vegetable section, grab a firm-ripe tomato and an onion as well. Get two slices of cheddar cheese and three slices of deli ham. A grill pan and cooking spray are needed too.

Arrangement Let the preparation begin

Trickle a reasonable amount of olive oil on the outer portion of the Italian bread slices. Next, spread one tablespoon of mayonnaise on the other inner side of both the slices. Now it's time to arrange the ham, cheddar cheese slices, and sliced onion and tomato into layers. Club them between the bread pieces. The oily side of the bread should face upwards.

Get grilling Time to heat things up

Heat your grill pan over medium-high flame and lightly spray a judicious amount of cooking spray. Now gently place the sandwich on the pan and while you're at it, make sure the ingredients do not fall off. Once put, weigh it down with a heavy pan or plate so that the sandwich compresses and becomes crispy. Cook until cheese melts and grill marks appear.

A checklist Some general tips

You can replace the ingredients mentioned in this recipe with turkey or salami. If Italian bread is unavailable, you can easily use a French bread. Even using extra-virgin olive oil in place of extra-light olive oil works. If not mayonnaise, cheese spread can also do a fabulous job with the overall flavor. Don't have a grill pan? Fret not, use a non stick skillet.