National Men's Grooming Day: Time for some self-care, blokes!

Written by Anujj Trehaan Aug 19, 2022, 02:22 pm 3 min read

Today is National Men's Grooming Day in the US and it's time we men up our self-care game.

Style your hair, suit up, and spill some charm guys, because today (drumrolls please), is National Men's Grooming Day! Once considered a rather feminine activity, self-care and grooming have become essential not only for metrosexuals but also for men across categories over the past decade or so. And today is just the perfect excuse to look your suave best and walk in oomph!

Significance A reminder for men to take care of themselves

National Men's Grooming Day serves as a reminder for men to adopt a grooming routine and take better care of themselves. It also gives out a loud and clear message of fixing your personal hygiene and adopting a practice of spending time on oneself. Additionally, it raises awareness about how grooming is genderless and therapeutic, and also helps you look more confident and happy.

History Self-care for men in the ancient world

Egyptians in 10,000 B.C. were fond of using aloe vera and milk. Men commonly used fragrances and kohl to protect their skin. Even Romans back in 100 A.D. had several communal baths and were big on washing themselves. The Mughals built Hammams (Turkish baths) in 1498 as retreats for steam bathing exclusively for men. In the 1500s, men used rosemary water for hair grooming.

Changing times Men grooming in India: Taboo or virtue?

Ravina Jain, Founder & CEO, The Beard Story, says "Grooming has traditionally always been considered only for women. If men tried grooming, they were mocked and considered feminine." "Today with the changing times, people have started recognizing the gender norms and aren't afraid of breaking them. There are many content creators today who are creating grooming videos for men."

"Taking care of your skin shouldn't be restricted to a particular gender. The male grooming industry is challenging the stereotypes within society and men in today's world are setting a new example surrounding the importance of self-care."

Make a list What does male grooming include?

Grooming for men includes hair care, skincare, cleanliness, and styling. Wearing a good perfume, flaunting a neat hairstyle, applying some sunscreen, and putting on nicely pressed clothes are some activities you should master. Manicure, pedicure, trimming nose/ear hair, and shaving should be done at regular intervals. Grooming also includes indulging in physical exercises and eating well to stay fit and healthy.

Celebration of manhood What all you can do today

On the occasion of National Men's Grooming Day, you can visit a salon and jazz up your style. Get a haircut, a new hair color, or even indulge in some therapeutic spa treatments. You can also build a simple yet effective grooming routine for yourself and stick to it. Talk to your father, brother, uncle, and friends about the importance of male grooming.