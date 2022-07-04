Lifestyle

A 1.5-acre island is for sale, but with a condition

Written by Lahari Basu Jul 04, 2022

Duck Ledges Island is on the market for a reasonable price, but is only good for a day visit.

Duck Ledges is a private island just off the coast of Maine in the U.S. and it is available for sale at $339,000, that's a little more than Rs. 2.5 crore. You may get super excited seeing the relatively cheap price of an island! However, there's a catch to this property sale. The owner won't sell the private island to just anybody.

Boat-ride away About Duck Ledges Island

Billy Milliken, the owner, and a real estate agent told Insider that even though the island feels remote, it is only a 10-minute boat ride from Jonesport, Maine. "It's out there far enough that you're away from any noises and lights," Milliken, who has owned the island since 2007, told Insider. The island has a tiny cottage offering a 360-degree view of the waters.

Gut instinct How to qualify as a potential buyer?

According to Milliken, any interested person needs to spend a night on the island, alone. Explaining his weird condition, Milliken said that he wants the new owner to be willing to deal with its quirky weather conditions, besides the good bits. While two parties have already completed their overnight stay, more are scheduled to visit. Milliken will decide based on his instinct.

Cozy cabin Island comes with a cottage

"If you find a little island like Duck Ledges, you can't necessarily build a cottage on it," said Miliken. The building at Duck Ledges predates current zoning regulations, making it acceptable for an old construction to remain in place. When Milliken bought the island, the original cabin was in desperate need of repair, so they tore it down and built a new one.

Summertime getaway Cottage can withstand floods

The downside of this otherwise exclusive and fancy property is the risk of flooding due to its close proximity to the water. According to Milliken, October to May is when most of the bad storms strike. Milliken said he's only ever used the space as a summertime getaway. Wintertime conditions on the island are a challenge, and living there full-time is not possible.

Unspoiled wildlife The wildlife is spectacular here

Being secluded, the island has a few downsides. It lacks running water and heat, so Milliken mostly uses it as a day retreat. Although he once spent a night in a hammock outside and terms it "the best night's sleep I ever had." Milliken further says that you can find lobsters, sea birds, eagles, and seals, who give birth to pups around the island.