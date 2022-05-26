Lifestyle

Villa near Yves Saint Laurent Garden, Morocco up for sale

Written by Sneha Das May 26, 2022, 05:39 pm 2 min read

One of the hottest property listings of this year, a beautiful villa that stands adjacent to the iconic Yves Saint Laurent's Jardin Majorelle Garden is up for sale. Located in Morocco's Marrakech, the blue-toned villa was originally created in 1923 by French painter and designer Jacques Majorelle. In 1980, French designer Yves Saint Laurent and his partner Pierre Berge purchased the property.

History History of Jardin Majorelle

When Jacques designed the property in 1923, he painted the house a vibrant shade of blue and planted trees, shrubs, and vines around it. He created various hand-painted consoles and doors. In 1947, he opened the garden to the public. Later, when Saint Laurent and Berge purchased the property, they continued with the policy. The garden is visited by around 800,000 people every year.

Villa About the stunning villa

Spread across an area of nearly 7,000 square feet, the villa has six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and spacious living rooms that share the same grounds as Jardin Majorelle. The villa comes with an outdoor pool. It houses Moroccos's signature arched doorways and oversized windows with a plush seating area. It also features a dining area and salon to savor Morocco's special mint tea.

Features Some original features of the property

Some of the original features of the property include finishes like the hand-crafted Moroccan tiles called zelliges and terracotta paving stones. The listing says that the property's side entrance overlooks the "street of Yves Saint Laurent." However, don't worry about the area being crowded. The walls also have traditional Moroccan tilework. The listing also says that the bedrooms have attached terraces and bathrooms.

Access Access all that Jardin Majorelle has to offer

Once you own the villa, you will be able to access everything that Jardin Majorelle has to offer. The nation's first Berber museum was opened here by Laurent and Berge in 2011 and is devoted to North Africa's oldest peoples. It also houses 600 objects from the Sahara and the Riff Mountains. Café Majorelle here houses an inner dining courtyard and a Moroccan salon.